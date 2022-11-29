MegaMatcher On Card 13 from Neurotechnology Supports NXP® Semiconductors' JCOP ID 2 Solution

MegaMatcher On Card algorithms are now included in NXP® Semiconductors' JCOP ID 2 solution based smart cards

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced the release of the new MegaMatcher On Card software development kit (SDK) with support for NXP® Semiconductors' JCOP ID 2 solution. MegaMatcher On Card is an SDK for developing applications that feature biometric comparisons directly within the microcontroller of smart cards, and it includes optimized versions of the top ranked fingerprint, face and iris biometric algorithms from Neurotechnology.

MegaMatcher On Card algorithms are now embedded in the NXP JCOP 4.5 operating system and are ready to use – including the Neurotechnology javacardx biometric engine for 1-to-1 matching of fingerprint and face modalities as well as an extension for fingerprint 1-to-N matching. The Neurotechnology facial biometric engine included in JCOP 4.5 is also compatible with the SDK for Neurotechnology's Face Verification system, and the combination of the two products enables biometric authentication on cards through the use of mobile phone cameras and near-field communication (NFC).

"There are around 180 million smart cards and secure elements worldwide from different card manufacturers that include our MegaMatcher On Card technology," said Antonello Mincone, Business Development Director for Neurotechnology. "We are very glad to continue our strategic collaboration with NXP and to be able to offer our multimodal biometric matching engine for secure microcontrollers with the JCOP platform."

"NXP has been providing high security solutions well suited for the governmental electronic identity market for over a decade," said Julien Vintrou, Segment Marketing Manager eGovernment for NXP. "We're excited to offer our NXP-first CC EAL 6+ certified biometric match-on-card solution that adds an additional level of security for user authentication thanks to our JCOP ID 2 and the software solution developed by Neurotechnology."

MegaMatcher On Card 13 also includes a new implementation of the fingerprint matching engine written completely in Java for generic Java cards. The new version is faster and more accurate than the previous analogue one, and it is ready to be loaded on smart cards that do not have MegaMatcher On Card preloaded in their Flash, reducing the time to market.

MegaMatcher On Card 13 and the entire Neurotechnology biometric product line can be purchased from Neurotechnology and through distributors worldwide. For more information, go to www.neurotechnology.com.

About Neurotechnology

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of using neural networks for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics and artificial intelligence. Since the first release of its fingerprint identification system in 1991, the company has delivered more than 200 products and version upgrades. More than 3,000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers in more than 140 countries integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products. The company's algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX, PFT, FRVT and IREX. Neurotechnology's solutions are used around the globe on national-scale projects, including the world's largest biometric database, India's Aadhaar ID program, and ensuring electoral integrity during the elections in Ghana and DR Congo. www.neurotechnology.com

