MegaMex Foods, LLC Offers Last-Minute Entertaining Tips for Cinco De Mayo

ORANGE, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of CHI-CHI'S®, the nation's fiesta-favorite salsa brand, are inviting consumers to "salsabrate" uniquely this Cinco De Mayo with at-home tips that showcase the variety of ways salsa can be enjoyed for the upcoming holiday and throughout the year. Made from quality ingredients, including real tomatoes and vegetables, CHI-CHI'S salsas and Mexican-inspired foods are best enjoyed with friends and family. The brand wants to help people connect for any festive occasion with fun and festive ideas that add excitement to both social gatherings and everyday meals.

"Salsa is a staple at any gathering and the CHI-CHI'S® brand makes it easy to incorporate it into a crowd-pleasing snack or meal for any time of the day," said Parker Wallace, lifestyle and culinary expert at ParkersPlate.com. "While some may see salsa as a side, it can actually be much more than that—it's the perfect accompaniment to enhance a variety of dishes and the possibilities are endless."

Parker recommends these four quick ways to incorporate more salsa in your day-to-day fiesta:

A true gathering must have all of the flavor essentials and that means you've got to have a tortilla strong enough to handle your ingredients and salsa. CHI-CHI'S FOLDABLES® Tortillas are the perfect ride for whatever tasty creation you come up with. Just don't forget to close up tight for mess-free, on-the-go enjoyment and check out this recipe for carnitas stuffed quesadillas to get inspired!

Put Roasted Tomato Fiesta Style Salsa on your favorite fish when you bake it for a 'Vera Cruz' style of fresh with real tomatoes, onions, garlic, cilantro and flavorful spices for lunch or dinner.

Mix Smoky Chipotle Fiesta Style Salsa into some sour cream for a dreamy and creamy, dippable delish for your chips that adds the perfect blend of jalapeño peppers, chipotle chiles, roasted onion, garlic, tomatoes, cilantro and paprika to your snacking game.

Add Chile Tomatillo Verde Fiesta Style Salsa onto scrambled eggs to spice up your brunch dish with fresh tomatillos, premium fire-roasted tomatoes, jalapeños, garlic and an exceptional blend of spices.

"CHI-CHI'S® brand is all about bringing the fun to every occasion," said Giselle Garcia, assistant brand manager at MegaMex Foods. "Be it an impromptu salsa break during a work meeting, a Cinco De Mayo celebration, or a midweek meal at home, our FOLDABLES® Tortillas and Fiesta-Style Salsas allow you to easily enjoy Mexican-inspired creations all year long."

If you're looking for delicious ways to indulge this Cinco De Mayo and beyond, the CHI-CHI'S® brand lineup offers Mexican food favorites, including sauces, tortillas, salsas and dips to inspire your next occasion. For additional recipes and to find out to where to buy CHI-CHI'S® products, please visit http://www.chichis.com/ or follow the brand on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE CHI-CHI'S® BRAND

CHI-CHI'S® is a premier Mexican food brand of MegaMex Foods, based in Orange, California. Originally established in the early '70s, the CHI-CHI'S® brand was one of America's first popular Mexican restaurants. Its legacy of colorful, family fun lives on in retail stores with a full line of delicious sauces, tasty tortillas and legendary salsa. For more information about CHI-CHI'S® products, please visit www.chichis.com, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE CHI-CHI’S

