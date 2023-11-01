Megan Callahan Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe as an HCIT Operating Partner

News provided by

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

01 Nov, 2023, 07:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, announced today that Megan Callahan has joined the Firm as an Operating Partner focused on Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT). Ms. Callahan is an accomplished executive with 25 years of experience leading and growing HCIT companies.

Before joining WCAS, Ms. Callahan served as the Chief Operating Officer of Twill, overseeing all commercial, clinical, and people functions. Under her leadership, she achieved a significant increase in contracted annual recurring revenue by enhancing sales leadership and crafting an innovative go-to-market strategy. Prior to Twill, Ms. Callahan was the President of Lyft Healthcare, Inc., where she drove robust growth and improved access to healthcare for the 5.4 million people who miss healthcare appointments every year because of a lack of transportation. Prior to Lyft, Ms. Callahan served as Chief Strategy Officer for Change Healthcare, and SVP of corporate strategy and business development for McKesson Technology Solutions. She is on the board of digital health companies Reveleer and Kinetik and advises several HCIT start-ups. Ms. Callahan earned a Master of Public Health (MPH) from UCLA.

Mr. Sobol, a General Partner at WCAS, and Ms. Dechert, a Principal at WCAS, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Megan to the WCAS team. HCIT is an important and growing sector for us given persistent demand drivers and a wide range of innovative, high growth companies.  We welcome the opportunity to invest at the intersection of our firm's two target industries. Megan's deep experience and proven leadership building next generation HCIT companies makes her a perfect fit for her role at WCAS."

Ms. Callahan said, "I am extremely excited to work with Ed, Caroline and the WCAS team. There is an abundance of opportunity across the HCIT and digital health landscape, and I have long believed that technology will change how patients experience healthcare and how payers and providers deliver value. I look forward to bringing my experience to the WCAS platform to pursue these opportunities."

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe
WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: healthcare and technology. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $33 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

WCAS Contacts:
Fran Higgins
212-893-9504
FHiggins@wcas.com

Greg Lau
212-893-9586
[email protected]

SOURCE Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

Also from this source

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe Raises Over $5 Billion in Its Largest Private Equity Fund to Date

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe Raises Over $5 Billion in Its Largest Private Equity Fund to Date

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe ("WCAS" or the "Firm"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology...
Andrew Hausman Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe As An Operating Partner in the Firm's Technology Group

Andrew Hausman Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe As An Operating Partner in the Firm's Technology Group

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the technology and healthcare industries, announced that ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.