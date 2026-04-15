At Dr. Squatch's Foundation for Odor Excellence, she calls out what men are putting on their pits and schools them on natural upgrades from the #1 men's natural personal care brand in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's deodorant has a dirty secret: most are full of synthetic ingredients that belong in a chemistry exam, not on their armpits. And while men have upgraded everything from their skincare routines to their gym memberships, deodorant has remained stuck in the past.

Megan Fox Puts Men’s Deodorant Habits to the Test as “Professor Fox” in New Dr. Squatch Campaign

Megan Fox has seen enough. As Professor Fox, Head Professor at Dr. Squatch's Foundation for Odor Excellence, a.k.a. The F.O.X., she's making it her personal mission to give men a long-overdue lesson on what's really in their deodorant, and how Dr. Squatch's new Invisible Glide and Spray deodorants are setting the curve.

The latest campaign from the #1 men's natural personal care brand in the U.S. features a six-part creative curriculum rolling out across brand owned channels, including organic and paid social. Each installment is set in the cinematic world of Dr. Squatch's Foundation for Odor Excellence, a place where men are finally taught what's actually in their deodorant, and why most products simply aren't cutting it. From the classroom and the lab to the dating scene, Professor Fox breaks down what's really in conventional deodorants, correcting decades of bad habits, and making sure men can graduate to a better option.

"There are a lot of smelly, low-performing sticks out there, and what's inside them is even worse: synthetic ingredients that have no business being on a human body," said Megan Fox. "The good news is that Dr. Squatch's deodorant is made with over 98% natural ingredients, and built around scents worth bragging about, so you can finally let your stick do the talking – bonus points if it's the new Coastal Mist Invisible Glide deodorant. They've done the work, now all you need to do is show up to class."

"The men's deodorant aisle has been coasting for decades, and guys have been paying the price with unnatural, synthetic ingredients, and scents reminiscent of a 2004 middle school locker room," said John Ludeke, Chief Brand Officer, Dr. Squatch. "Dr. Squatch was built to fix the product gap with natural ingredients and formulas & formats that actually perform, and who better to get men to listen than Megan Fox?"

The Creative Curriculum

The Fox – Professor Fox makes her entrance: introducing the Foundation for Odor Excellence, laying out her mission, and putting every man in America on notice that their deodorant habits are about to be held to a much higher standard.

– Professor Fox makes her entrance: introducing the Foundation for Odor Excellence, laying out her mission, and putting every man in America on notice that their deodorant habits are about to be held to a much higher standard. Pit Stop – Some things belong in middle school and should never leave. Professor Fox introduces Dr. Squatch's natural Spray Deodorant and lets 72 hours of odor protection speak for itself.

– Some things belong in middle school and should never leave. Professor Fox introduces Dr. Squatch's natural Spray Deodorant and lets 72 hours of odor protection speak for itself. Manliness 101 – Class is officially in session. Professor Fox breaks down exactly what makes Dr. Squatch different: aluminum-free, over 98% natural origin ingredients, and scents so good they should be studied, and why anything less is simply failing the course.

– Class is officially in session. Professor Fox breaks down exactly what makes Dr. Squatch different: aluminum-free, over 98% natural origin ingredients, and scents so good they should be studied, and why anything less is simply failing the course. Not in the Mood – A special lecture for the ladies: if your man's synthetic, stinky stick is killing the vibe, Professor Fox has the solution.

– A special lecture for the ladies: if your man's synthetic, stinky stick is killing the vibe, Professor Fox has the solution. Stick Pics – Men can't stop sending pics of their sticks to Megan, and she's seen enough to know that only one is worth showing off is Dr. Squatch.

– Men can't stop sending pics of their sticks to Megan, and she's seen enough to know that only one is worth showing off is Dr. Squatch. The Glide Test – Professor Fox presents the highest-stakes exam of all: what happens when invisible, residue-free wear meets its opposite. Spoiler: pit stains end dates. Dr. Squatch Invisible Glide doesn't leave marks on shirts, or first impressions.

The Products

The campaign is centered on the rollout of two new additions to the Dr. Squatch deodorant lineup, Invisible Glide and Spray Deodorant. Both are available for $13.00 at drsquatch.com, Amazon, and retailers including Target, Walmart, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens and H-E-B.

Invisible Glide is a natural, clear, aluminum-free formula made with 98% natural origin ingredients that delivers all-day odor protection with no residue and no white marks.

Spray Deodorant delivers up to 72 hours of odor protection in a butane-free, 360-degree formula that dries in seconds without clogging or leaving residue.

For more information about Dr. Squatch and its deodorant lineup, visit www.drsquatch.com.

About Dr. Squatch

Dr. Squatch, the #1 natural men's personal care brand in the U.S., is known for raising the bar on grooming with its cold process soaps, natural body wash, deodorants, hair care, and more. Made in the USA and free from harsh ingredients, Dr. Squatch helps guys level up their routine with high-performance products and manly, long-lasting scents. With bold marketing and a loyal community, Dr. Squatch continues to lead the way in natural personal care innovation for the modern man. Feel Like a Man, Smell Like a Champion.

SOURCE Dr. Squatch