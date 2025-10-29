Megan Gamble Joins Calkin Public Affairs as a Vice President

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calkin Public Affairs continues to expand their team in 2025, as Megan Gamble joins the team as a Vice President. Gamble joins Calkin PA from the California Restaurant Association, where she was Vice President of Public Affairs.

"Megan brings a rich diversity of experience designing and implementing winning strategies to the Calkin PA team," said firm founder Kelly Calkin. "She has deep experience working with business, association, and government clients on energy, hospitality, agriculture, and regulatory reform issues, among others."

Megan brings over 15 years of experience in communications as well as ballot initiative, legislative, and regulatory campaigns with a specialty in media relations and coalition building. Before Calkin PA, Megan worked for two years at the California Restaurant Association (CRA) as Vice President of Public Affairs. Megan managed the CRA's media relations, podcast planning and production, as well as member, state board, and chapter board communications as it related to the CRA's public affairs.

Megan launched the first phase of the association's "What the Fork?!" campaign (you may have seen the billboards at SMF) to bring awareness that overregulation is costing neighborhood restaurants.

Before the CRA, Megan was Vice President at Wilson Public Affairs. She led a team working on key issue campaigns at the state and local levels, including regulatory efforts for energy production, PAGA ballot measure qualification, minimum wage, state housing programs, and insurance. Her focus was on paid media, earned media, coalitions, and polling.

Megan also served as the Communications and Outreach Manager for the County Welfare Directors Association, overseeing CWDA's media relations, social media, and communication strategies in coordination with county departments of social services statewide. As Senior Account Executive at Bicker, Castillo & Fairbanks Public Affairs, she managed websites, digital, and social media for many issue campaigns, built coalitions, coordinated grassroots engagement, and supported media relations for multiple campaigns. Megan began her communications experience working in Governor Edmund G. Brown's press office, and at the San Diego City Council before that.

Megan has a bachelor's degree in political science from San Diego State University and a master's degree in California and American government from California State University, Sacramento.

