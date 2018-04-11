Megan Gorman Introduces New Thought Leadership Platform: The Wealth Intersection

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Megan Gorman, a financial professional based in San Francisco, has begun populating a new digital platform called The Wealth Intersection. Gorman's unique approach to discussing financial topics from a broader perspective is designed to engage and challenge readers as they think about their own money matters and personal situations. "Learning through stories has been around since the time of cave paintings," said Gorman. "It is still an extremely effective way to engage people – regardless of age or financial status – in thinking about what they really want to accomplish in life. My goal with all of the content I produce for The Wealth Intersection is to help people gain insights into both their relationship with money and into specific money management issues."

Sought After Expert Brings Fun Approach to Serious Personal Finance Topics with "Money Stories" and Lighthearted Blog Posts

On The Wealth Intersection platform, Gorman addresses topics ranging from charitable giving to the tax code to funeral planning, using examples from the lives of well-known people such as Nora Ephron, the Rolling Stones, Donald Sutherland and Harry Truman. Nothing is off limits for her, as evidenced by a recent interview she did for the "Nothing Off Limits" podcast series with Michelle Ann Owens. Whether writing, communicating verbally on stage, or speaking to the camera, Gorman melds facts and figures with humor and anecdotes to create content that engages, informs and entertains.

A tenured financial professional based in San Francisco, Gorman speaks regularly on tax strategy, the new tax code, retirement considerations, charitable giving and other money-related topics. She is a contributing writer for Forbes, where she blogs weekly on investing and managing finances, was a recent guest on Chuck Jaffe's Money Life Show, and a participating expert on #ReutersTax18 live Twitter chat.

Gorman juggles her day-to-day client counseling and business management responsibilities with speaking engagements, content creation and media interviews. Speaking engagements have included a presentation to the San Francisco 49ers football team about the perils of California state tax, and a segment on KQED about the financial planning implications of the Supreme Court decision United States vs Windsor, a landmark civil rights case. She has been quoted in a range of national publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, CNN Money, US News and World Report and top personal finance blog Moneyish.

Follow Gorman and The Wealth Intersection on Twitter and Facebook, and read her Forbes column. To learn more about having her speak to your group – or to access the free information and insights on The Wealth Intersection – visit www.TheWealthIntersection.com.

ABOUT MEGAN GORMAN

Megan Gorman has been coloring outside the lines from an early age and continues to do so today. In 2015, she founded Chequers Financial Management, an independent Registered Investment Advisory firm in San Francisco. She's a rare female owner in an industry where executive ranks are overwhelmingly male. Chequers is a boutique high net worth tax and financial planning firm committed to ensuring that tax strategy serves as the cornerstone of the financial planning process (also unusual in the industry.) Prior to founding Chequers, Gorman was Vice-President – Counseling at Ayco, A Goldman Sachs Company, where she spent 11 years; and Vice-President/Senior Director at BNY Mellon Wealth Management where she provided financial planning services to high net worth families. To reach Gorman through her publicist, Leslie Swid, email LeslieSwid@ImpactCommunications.org.

