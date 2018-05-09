Megan Lueders of Zenoss Named to CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel List

The CRN award comes on the heels of Lueders' selection to the Sales Lead Management Association leadership recognition program's "20 Women to Watch in Business" list. The 20 women selected by the judges have strong business accomplishments, serve on business and nonprofit boards, hold advanced degrees, and give back to their communities and industries. Many are speakers, writers and authors, and all are industry leaders who advance their organizations and their respective fields through thought leadership and innovation.

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees on the basis of their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

"This is an exciting time for Zenoss and our broader IT ecosystem as the vision of software-defined IT operations comes to fruition," Lueders said. "I am honored to receive this award and share the recognition with my channel peers and my incredible team members at Zenoss. We are more motivated than ever to exceed our growth goals in 2018 as we continue to expand our channel programs and deepen our relationships with our technology and solution partners."

The executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

Why It's Important:

Lueders is redefining what it means to be a chief marketing officer. She brings a global mindset to her role as a marketing leader and executive decision-maker at Zenoss, applying strategic thinking and a keen business acumen to the interplay between technology, branding, sales, channel partner relationships and company culture.

Lueders is a firm believer in solving modern marketing challenges through continuous improvements in people, processes and technology. She has implemented account-based marketing initiatives, digital marketing strategies and lead-generation campaigns to grow sales year over year and assisted in the company's transition from a direct-sales-only business to a successful channel and direct sales model.

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements — exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership, and accelerated sales growth — as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at https://www.crn.com/wotc.

