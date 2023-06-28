Megan Rapinoe, Senator Monique Limón and Trusaic Challenge CA Companies to Take the Equal Pay Pledge

Trusaic

28 Jun, 2023, 08:53 ET

California Employers Challenged To Commit To Equitable Pay

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While California has some of the country's strongest equal pay laws, gender and racial/ethnic wage gaps still exist in the state. This is why workplace equity technology company Trusaic has launched the Equal Pay Pledge Challenge with the help of two prominent equal pay advocates: USWNT soccer icon and Trusaic Chief Equality Officer Megan Rapinoe, and State Senator Monique Limón, author of California's transformative legislation, the Pay Transparency for Pay Equity Act. For every organization that takes the Pledge through September 15, the company will contribute $100 to Girls Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that encourages girls to be "Strong, Smart, and Bold," through direct service and advocacy.

CA Equal Pay Pledge Challenge: Senator Limon and Megan Rapinoe
The California Equal Pay Pledge and #EqualPayCA campaign is led by the Office of the First Partner, in partnership with the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls and the California Partner's Project and focused on closing the pay gap in California. The #EqualPayCA campaign challenges businesses to commit to equity through the Pay Equity Pledge. Trusaic aims to double the number of employers (more than 100 at last count) who have signed the California Equal Pay Pledge. Companies who sign the Equal Pay Pledge commit to:

  • Conducting annual company-wide gender pay analyses.
  • Reviewing their hiring and promotion processes and procedures to reduce unconscious bias and structural barriers.
  • Promoting best practices to help close the pay gap and ensure fundamental equity for all workers.

Rapinoe and Senator Limón kicked off the campaign on social media with a video outlining the current state of pay in California and encouraging employers to add their name to the growing list of organizations publicly committing to pay equity in the workplace. Employers can learn more here: https://trusaic.com/ca-pay-pledge/

Additional resources:
Multimedia Announcement
California Equal Pay Pledge
Girls Inc. Fact Sheet
Trusaic Analysis of California SB 973 Pay Data
Pay Equity 101

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy Girls Inc. equips girls - particularly girls from low-income communities and girls of color - with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, safe spaces, and programming that address the unique challenges girls face and are proven to help girls succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org

About Trusaic

At Trusaic, we believe the workplace should work for everyone. We are a workplace equity technology company committed to advancing social good by helping organizations achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, assist economically disadvantaged individuals with finding work, and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare. With data-driven, people-centered solutions designed to solve HR's most complex workforce challenges, our mission is to create a better working world.

Media Contact:
Matt Gotchy
(213) 814-5760
[email protected] 

SOURCE Trusaic

