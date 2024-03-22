Megan Thee Stallion Adds New Dates To "Hot Girl Summer" Tour Due To Multiple Sell Outs & Overwhelming Demand

The Houston Native's Arena Tour With GloRilla To Include Second Shows in Chicago

& Atlanta

For Hi-Res Tour Art, Please Download HERE

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion announced the addition of new dates to her highly-anticipated "Hot Girl Summer Tour" with Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla due to multiple sell outs and overwhelming demand.

The "Hot Girl Summer Tour," which is produced by Live Nation, will include second shows in Chicago and Atlanta, bringing the run of shows to 33 dates across North America and Europe. Tickets for the additional tour stops will be available for purchase at 2 pm ET on store.megantheestallion.com.

Megan formally announced the tour on March 20, which marked her first-ever, headlining tour in arenas across the globe and will feature a special Chicas Divertidas VIP section. As part of the announcement, she also shared that GloRilla – who has delivered award-winning hits such as "Tomorrow 2 (feat Cardi B)," "FNF" and "Yeah Glo!," – would join her on the domestic leg of the "Hot Girl Summer Tour."

The tour comes after her latest song "HISS" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February. "HISS" also became the first-ever, solo female rap song to debut No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and, as a result, Megan now owns the record for the biggest first week for a solo female rap song in history.

The achievement signified Megan's third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, following her other chart-topping hits such as "Savage (Remix)" with Beyoncé and "WAP" with Cardi B. The song was Megan's second solo release via Hot Girl Productions – her independent music and entertainment entity.

It's the latest in a series of trailblazing milestones for Megan in 2024. Most recently, Planned Parenthood announced plans to honor Megan with the organization's Catalyst for Change Award at its annual gala in New York City on April 16.

2024 HOT GIRL SUMMER WORLD TOUR DATES (*New Dates in Bold)

May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center^

May 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center^

May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^

May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival*

May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^

May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^

May 31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Jun 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Jun 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^

June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Jun 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Jun 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^

Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

Jun 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^

Jun 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^

Jun 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*

Jun 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^

Jun 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^

Jun 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena^

Jul 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Jul 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Jul 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Jul 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Jul 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Jul 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Jul 17 – London, UK – The O2

Jul 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival*

^With Support From GloRilla

SOURCE Megan Thee Stallion