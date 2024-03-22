Megan Thee Stallion Adds New Dates To "Hot Girl Summer" Tour Due To Multiple Sell Outs & Overwhelming Demand

Megan Thee Stallion

22 Mar, 2024, 14:33 ET

The Houston Native's Arena Tour With GloRilla To Include Second Shows in Chicago
& Atlanta

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion announced the addition of new dates to her highly-anticipated "Hot Girl Summer Tour" with Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla due to multiple sell outs and overwhelming demand.

The "Hot Girl Summer Tour," which is produced by Live Nation, will include second shows in Chicago and Atlanta, bringing the run of shows to 33 dates across North America and Europe. Tickets for the additional tour stops will be available for purchase at 2 pm ET on store.megantheestallion.com. 

Megan formally announced the tour on March 20, which marked her first-ever, headlining tour in arenas across the globe and will feature a special Chicas Divertidas VIP section. As part of the announcement, she also shared that GloRilla – who has delivered award-winning hits such as "Tomorrow 2 (feat Cardi B)," "FNF" and "Yeah Glo!," – would join her on the domestic leg of the "Hot Girl Summer Tour."

The tour comes after her latest song "HISS" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February. "HISS" also became the first-ever, solo female rap song to debut No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and, as a result, Megan now owns the record for the biggest first week for a solo female rap song in history. 

The achievement signified Megan's third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, following her other chart-topping hits such as "Savage (Remix)" with Beyoncé and "WAP" with Cardi B. The song was Megan's second solo release via Hot Girl Productions – her independent music and entertainment entity. 

It's the latest in a series of trailblazing milestones for Megan in 2024. Most recently, Planned Parenthood announced plans to honor Megan with the organization's Catalyst for Change Award at its annual gala in New York City on April 16. 

2024 HOT GIRL SUMMER WORLD TOUR DATES (*New Dates in Bold)
May 14Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^ 
May 17Chicago, IL – United Center^
May 19 Chicago, IL – United Center^
May 18Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^
May 21New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^ 
May 22Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^
May 24Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*
May 26Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival*
May 28Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^ 
May 30Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^ 
May 31Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^
Jun 1Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^
Jun 4Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^ 
June 6Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^ 
Jun 8Tampa, FLAmalie Arena^
Jun 10New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^
Jun 11Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^ 
Jun 13Austin, TX – Moody Center^
Jun 14Houston, TX – Toyota Center^
Jun 16Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*
Jun 17Denver, CO – Ball Arena^
Jun 19Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^ 
Jun 21Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^ 
Jun 22Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena^ 
Jul 4Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro 
Jul 5Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Jul 7Paris, FR – Zenith 
Jul 10Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome 
Jul 11Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena 
Jul 14Dublin, IE – 3Arena 
Jul 16Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena 
Jul 17London, UK – The O2
Jul 27Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival* 

^With Support From GloRilla 

