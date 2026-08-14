Megan Thee Stallion Announces Partnership with Interscope Records & Hot Girl Productions, Entering Next Chapter of Independent Music Career

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar, entrepreneur and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion announced a partnership with Interscope Records, marking a major milestone in the next phase of her independent career.

The alliance will provide Megan with global distribution and strategic support for her upcoming music releases while allowing the Houston native to retain complete ownership of her masters and publishing.

Megan will continue to release music through her independent music and entertainment entity Hot Girl Productions, reinforcing her commitment to redefining independence, ownership and entrepreneurship in the music industry.

"I've always wanted to create music on my terms while building a legacy that extends beyond the industry," Megan said. "This distribution partnership with Interscope allows me to stay true to my creative vision while also increasing my global reach. I'm excited for this next chapter of growth and the expansion of my Hot Girl Productions empire."

"From the moment Megan emerged, it was clear she was a singular artist with an unmistakable voice and an extraordinary ability to shape culture on her own terms," said Steve Berman, Vice Chairman of Interscope Capitol. "She has consistently redefined what it means to be a global superstar—combining creative excellence, entrepreneurial vision and an uncompromising authenticity. We're honored to welcome Megan to the Interscope family and excited to partner with Roc Nation as we support her next chapter."

"Megan has always approached her career with a focus on ownership, creative freedom and long-term impact," Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said. "The ability to maintain her independence and own her masters is a testament to the vision that has guided her career from the beginning. We look forward to working together with Interscope's team and tapping into their global resources to further elevate this new era of her career."

With a career already defined by chart-topping achievements, unprecedented accolades and cultural impact, Megan continues to evolve as an artist, entrepreneur and visionary, with this partnership with Interscope paving the way for her next era of music.

The announcement comes months after Megan appeared on the May/June 2026 cover of Entrepreneur Magazine, where she opened up about her strategic business philosophies, her entrepreneurial journey and goals for the future.

SOURCE Megan Thee Stallion