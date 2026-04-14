Megan Thee Stallion Unveils Second Hot Girl Summer Swimwear Collection & Expands Self-Designed Line to Include Men's & Pets Offerings

New Size-Inclusive Collection Available Exclusively for Purchase at Walmart on April 14

Download Images from the New Collection HERE

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion unveiled the highly-anticipated, second collection of her Hot Girl Summer swimwear brand, featuring new pieces for women while expanding into men's swimwear and pet wear offerings.

The new drop, which was entirely designed by Megan, is currently available to purchase at nearly 500 Walmart stores across the country, Walmart.com and MeganTheeStallion.com. Walmart continues to serve as the exclusive retail partner for the latest Hot Girl Summer collection, which will be available for a limited time only.

"I really wanted to expand my reach with this year's collection and bring everyone into my Hot Girl Universe," Megan said. "Our brand is all about inclusivity, so it was important for me to design pieces for everyone to kick off the summer in style. It's going to be so much fun seeing the Hotties and their pets wearing their matching looks."

The latest installment of Hot Girl Summer will include a fresh assortment of bikinis, one-piece swimsuits and swimsuit cover-ups in a wide array of seashell print-inspired colors, including red, orange, pink, white, blue and green. Prices for the 20-piece, women's collection range from $18 to $32.

The debut of the men's collection introduces swim trunks and tank tops emblazoned with "Hot Boy Summer" blend comfort with style. The nine-piece collection is available for purchase for $20 apiece in orange, sorbet and white shell bloom colorways.

Megan's Hot Girl Summer brand is also expanding into pet apparel with dynamic barkini sets and dog tees, enabling consumers to share the Hot Girl Summer energy with their furry friends through coordinated, fashion-forward looks.

Designed to mirror the line's aesthetic, the five pieces come in various colorways such as blue, red and white shell bloom and they are adorned with playful phrases such as "Hot Dog Summer" and "Little Hottie" that go from $9.97 to $12.97.

The introduction of Megan's new collection comes nearly one year after Megan formally announced the launch of her Hot Girl Summer brand and debuted an array of different looks from the initial drop on the cover of Who What Wear.

"After the incredible response to Megan Thee Stallion's debut swim collection last year, we're excited to build on that momentum by expanding Hot Girl Summer into a true lifestyle brand," said Ryan Waymire, Senior Vice President, Women's Fashion, Walmart U.S. "From women's and men's swim to pet apparel, this collection brings Megan's signature confidence, inclusivity and bold style to more customers than ever—at the great value they expect from Walmart."

As part of the release of the 18 size-inclusive pieces in 2025, Megan also hosted a fashion show at PARAISO Miami Swim Week to showcase the brand's designs, which attracted attendees such as Love Island's Season 6 cast. During PARAISO Miami Swim Week, Megan was also honored with the Cultural Icon award as a trailblazer in the industry.

SOURCE Megan Thee Stallion