Megan Thee Stallion Opens First Popeyes® Franchise in Miami With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Expanding its legacy of culture and flavor, the Houston native partners with Popeyes® to launch a South Beach restaurant that spotlights authenticity, community, and connection.

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar, philanthropist and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion formally opened her first-ever, Popeyes restaurant in Miami with a special ribbon cutting ceremony.

Megan's Popeyes restaurant is located right in the heart of Miami Beach at 1427 Washington Avenue – a prime spot for both locals and tourists. The restaurant will have unique elements, including special Hottie-certified uniforms, and showcases a custom interior design curated in collaboration with Megan herself, complete with a bold mural, playful LED signage and thoughtful personalized touches, from the iconic Popeyes "Poppy" mascot to bespoke stallion tilework.

She also plans to unveil an exclusive combo meal at her franchise, which will be known as "Thee Megan Meal," that includes a chicken sandwich, 3-piece tenders, 6-piece bone-in wings, red beans and rice along with mac and cheese.

The Grammy award-winner's goal is to cultivate a dynamic dining experience that reflects her bold personality and commitment to premium quality. Additionally, the restaurant will play an integral role in supporting philanthropic community outreach programs.

The announcement comes after Megan shared a video of her at the Popeyes store and interacting with employees on social media in late-December. During the spring of 2025, she posted a tease of the store while under construction, where she toured the location and shared her vision for the launch.

The opening of Megan's restaurant is the culmination of a journey that began in 2021, when she and Popeyes initially announced an unprecedented collaboration, featuring ownership, product creation, fashion drop and philanthropic collaboration.

SOURCE Megan Thee Stallion