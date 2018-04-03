Megaphone TV Announces Worldwide Footprint For Viewer Engagement Platform, Active Presence In 24 Out Of Top 25 US Broadcast Markets

Megaphone enhances live video content with interactive on-air graphics, real-time audience polling, contests and gaming, social media, and interactive advertising. The result is increased viewer engagement, view time and frequency, and new monetization opportunities.

All 8 ABC O&Os have rolled out Megaphone TV as have all 39 TEGNA and Cox Media Group stations. Other local broadcasters that are now utilizing Megaphone products include CBS O&O, Graham Media, NBC O&O, Raycom, Scripps, and Sinclair, which combined represent over 60% of local US TV households. AMC ("Talking Dead") and Bravo ("Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen") have renewed their interactive Emmy-nominated and Emmy-winning partnerships, and Viacom has launched Megaphone on MTV ("Jersey Shore" / "Total Request Live") and VH1 ("Love and Hip Hop").

Beyond the English-speaking market, Megaphone's products are directly connecting stations to their viewers in European and Latin American markets on channels such as Sport1 (Germany), Univision Deportes (US/Spanish), TV Azteca (Mexico), and Albavision (Peru, Costa Rica, Paraguay). Some of the world's most popular streaming and premium OTT platforms, including Legendary Digital ("The Nerdist"), CBS All Access ("After Trek"), and YouTube (E3 coverage), are now integrating Megaphone products into their shows as well.

Megaphone's team will be on hand to showcase the next generation of products and features at NAB 2018 located at South Upper Hall Booth SU14908, April 9-12, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

