Megaport Elastic Cloud Connectivity Available in EdgeConneX®'s Denver Data Center

HERNDON, Va., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX ®, pioneers in edge data center development, announces today that Megaport , a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider servicing more than 1,350 customers in over 400 enabled data centers worldwide, has completed the deployment of its elastic cloud connectivity fabric at EdgeConneX's Denver data center . Megaport provides EdgeConneX Denver customers with access to scalable, on-demand cloud connectivity with Megaport's dynamic Software Defined Network.

Enterprises are looking for ways to drive opportunities that reduce operational costs, increase control over workloads, and leverage multiple cloud services. By leveraging Megaport's next-generation Internet fabric on-ramp for public, private and hybrid services, organizations can choose the cloud service that is right for their specific applications and requirements, which reduces costs, and increases flexibility and performance.

"With the rise of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architectures, the ability to easily move data between locations and applications is critical to ensuring peak performance," commented Eric Troyer, Chief Marketing Officer for Megaport. "By integrating with leading cloud providers and connecting to over 115 cloud onramps globally, our SDN enables rapid, on-demand connections to a rich ecosystem of service providers. By utilizing Megaport Cloud Router, customers can create cloud-to-cloud connections that scale with business needs. We are pleased to grow our valued partnership with EdgeConneX as we extend the reach of cloud services further to the edge."

"EdgeConneX's primary focus is delivering a highly proximate and tailored data center offering that empowers and enables our customers' business," comments Phillip Marangella, Chief Marketing Officer for EdgeConneX. "Our global partnership with Megaport is emblematic of this customer service commitment, as we can now provide hybrid, multi-cloud access solutions locally to customers in Denver that are highly flexible and better align with customer's unique application and workload requirements. More importantly, these connections are secure with guaranteed performance, improved latency, and ultimately reduce their costs for accessing the cloud."

EdgeConneX's Denver data centers can scale to support over 21MWs of new capacity and is purpose-built and designed to support extremely high-power densities. As a carrier-neutral facility with network services available from various cable operators and network service providers, it provides secure, low latency connectivity and colocation solutions ideal for local customers wishing to deploy hybrid cloud workloads with the flexibility to connect to multiple cloud service providers via the Megaport fabric.

About EdgeConneX:

EdgeConneX provides a full range of data center solutions, from MicroEdge to Hyperscale, from purpose-built to build-to-order, working closely with our customers to offer choice in location, scale, and type of facility. Delivering flexibility, connectivity, proximity, and value, EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, any scale data center services. Empower Your Edge® with EdgeConneX. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com .

About Megaport

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. Megaport connects over 1,350 customers in more than 400 enabled data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, Microsoft Azure Express Route Partner, Nutanix Direct Connect Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, and Salesforce Express Connect Partner.

