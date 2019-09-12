Megaport Elastic Cloud Connectivity Now Available in EdgeConneX Munich Edge Data Center

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX ®, pioneers in edge data center development, announces today that Megaport , a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider servicing more than 1,500 customers worldwide, has completed the deployment of its elastic cloud connectivity fabric at the EdgeConneX Munich data center. Megaport's cloud connectivity solution enables enterprises to reduce operational costs, increase control and scale by leveraging multiple on-demand cloud services. The Munich announcement follows as EdgeConneX and Megaport expand their relationship globally, having recently announced Megaport cloud service availability in EdgeConneX Denver data centers and Memphis data center , bringing the total number of markets that Megaport is deployed in at EdgeConneX to 8.

"Munich is a large underserved market for network and peering, and is seeing substantial growth as enterprises demand local and secure access to the cloud," comments Dick Theunissen, Managing Director EMEA at EdgeConneX. "Customers in these markets want the flexibility to choose different clouds on-demand and desire a more localized alternative to accessing leading cloud service providers. Our partnership with Megaport means we can bring the cloud locally to enterprise customers in Munich with direct access to all service partners available on their global network platform."

The demand for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architectures and the ability to efficiently move data between locations and applications is essential to guaranteeing service performance. By leveraging Megaport's next-generation SDN fabric on-ramp for public, private and hybrid services at EdgeConneX, customers in Munich can now choose the optimal cloud service for their specific applications and requirements, thus reducing costs, and increasing flexibility and performance.

"Cloud adoption in Europe is greatly accelerating as evidenced by the growth in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architectures enabled via elastic connectivity on the Megaport Software Defined Network," commented Peter Hase, Chief Commercial Officer for Megaport. "Our leading integrations with cloud providers empower enterprises to connect locally to cloud service providers within their region to support data sovereignty and improved application performance. Customers can connect to over 130 different global cloud onramps via the Megaport platform and can enable cloud-to-cloud connections using Megaport Cloud Router to support their global IT architectures. We are happy to grow our valued partnership with EdgeConneX in Europe, as we extend the reach of cloud services further to the edge."

For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading Edge of network infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to data, content, and communications anywhere, anytime, at any scale, visit edgeconnex.com or email info@edgeconnex.com .

About EdgeConneX:

EdgeConneX provides a full range of data center solutions, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale, from purpose-built to build-to-order, working closely with our customers to offer choice in location, scale, and type of facility. Delivering flexibility, connectivity, proximity, and value, EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, any scale data center services. Empower Your Edge® with EdgeConneX. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com .

About Megaport

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. Megaport connects more than 1,500 customers in more than 525 enabled data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, Microsoft Azure Express Route Partner, Nutanix Direct Connect Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, Salesforce Express Connect Partner, and a member of the SAP PartnerEdge open ecosystem.



SOURCE EdgeConneX

Related Links

www.edgeconnex.com

