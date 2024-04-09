Megaport Joins DataVerge's Growing Interconnection Community, Providing Network as a Service (NaaS) and Direct Access to Leading Cloud Services to Brooklyn, New York Businesses

Megaport's NaaS platform enables fast, easy, and secure cloud connectivity to local and global multinational enterprises

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataVerge , owner and operator of Brooklyn's largest carrier-neutral interconnection and data center provider, has announced a partnership with Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, to expand services to Brooklyn, New York. The partnership will provide local enterprises with cloud connectivity services to Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud through DataVerge's facility in Brooklyn, starting this month.

Customers of DataVerge will be able to access Megaport's leading ecosystem of 850+ enabled data centers worldwide and over 360 service providers, comprising 290+ cloud on-ramps to the world's leading clouds. These include AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more. The expansion will enable businesses to seamlessly and directly connect to cloud and IT services on a global level without the need to manage complex network infrastructure.

"As one of the leading cloud markets in New York City, Brooklyn has been growing at a rapid rate over the past several years, and Megaport is excited to partner with DataVerge to launch our services there," said Michael Reid, CEO at Megaport. "This partnership will enable our customers to grow with Megaport as we continue to expand our global footprint, as well as create new opportunities for us to service Brooklyn-based businesses. We look forward to working with DataVerge and our cloud partners to meet the growing demand for cloud-based services in Brooklyn."

Megaport joining DataVerge's growing interconnection community will bring strong value to local businesses in Brooklyn seeking a broad range of service providers and greater access to direct cloud connectivity. This, in turn, will help these customers adopt hybrid cloud and multicloud architectures to drive their business. Companies with global IT footprints will also be able to take advantage of Megaport's presence in DataVerge's Brooklyn facility to connect to public clouds and other services on demand. The ability to provision IT backbone capacity between service regions, cloud regions, and data centers in near real-time via Megaport's private Software Defined Network will accelerate the growth of hybrid cloud and multicloud capabilities globally, while supporting data growth and localization of mission-critical applications.

"DataVerge is excited to offer our customers Megaport's leading global NaaS platform, providing an easy way to connect their businesses to cloud services for hybrid cloud and multicloud environments inside our Brooklyn data center," said Ray Sidler, CEO of DataVerge. "The partnership will give our customers the agility, flexibility, and scalability they need to make their digital transformation initiatives a success."

About DataVerge

Founded in 2003, DataVerge owns and operates the largest carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn, a NY borough of 2.5 million. Located at Industry City in Sunset Park, DataVerge features a 50,000 sq. ft. data center space with a rich ecosystem of over 30 carriers and network providers, and direct connections to networks providing access to all major cloud on-ramps. In addition to offering a wide range of scalable colocation and infrastructure solutions, our customers receive 24/7/365 on-site technical support and 99.999% uptime, backed by best-in-class security. DataVerge is SOC 1 (SSAE18 Type 2) and PCI compliant.

About Megaport

Megaport is changing how businesses connect their infrastructure, with one smart and simple platform to manage every connection. Build scalable and agile networks in just a few clicks, accessing global endpoints and creating private paths in minutes. Trusted by some of the world's leading companies, Megaport partners with global service providers, DC operators, systems integrators, and managed services companies, and operates in 850+ enabled locations worldwide. Megaport is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Join the network revolution at megaport.com.

