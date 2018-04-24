Megaport Supports Hybrid Network Connections to Google Cloud with its Global Software Defined Network

Google Cloud's Partner Interconnect is a new product in the Google Cloud Interconnect family. Last September, Google announced Dedicated Interconnect, which provides higher-speed and lower-cost connectivity than VPN, and has become the go-to solution to connect on-premises data centres with the cloud.

With Partner Interconnect, customers can now choose Megaport to provide connectivity from their facility to the nearest Google edge Point of Presence. In addition, they will be able to select from a variety of sub-rate interface speeds varying from 50 Megabits per second to 10 Gigabits per second.

"Partner Interconnect gives Google Cloud customers even more connectivity choices for hybrid environments," said John Veizades, Product Manager, Google Cloud. "Together with Megaport, we are making it easier for customers to extend their on-prem infrastructure to the Google Cloud Platform."

This deeper integration between the Megaport SDN and Google Cloud, via the Megaport open Application Programming Interface (API), enables ease-of-use and smooth provisioning of network capacity to Google Virtual Private Clouds (VPC). The API reduces manual time-consuming processes associated with activating, connecting, and managing services. Partner Interconnect is now available across the Megaport SDN which connects over 200+ data centres globally with multiple interconnect points already established.

"Scalable connectivity to Google Cloud Platform ensures that cloud-enabled applications perform to meet mission-critical business requirements," said Vincent English, CEO of Megaport. "Google Cloud brings tremendous value to the Megaport Ecosystem and empowers our customers to address a wide variety of business needs. We have been working with Google Cloud since our inception and we are excited to grow and evolve our integration to ensure the next generation of business growth."

More information is available at megaport.com/google or from megaport.al

About Megaport

Megaport is a global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. The Company's extensive footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, provides a neutral platform that spans many key data centre providers across various markets.

Established in 2013 and founded by Bevan Slattery, Megaport built the world's first SDN-based Elastic Interconnection platform designed to provide the most secure, seamless, and on-demand way for enterprises, networks, and services to interconnect. Led by Vincent English, Megaport was built by a highly experienced team with extensive knowledge in building large scale global carrier networks and connects over 900 customers in more than 200 data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, and Salesforce Express Connect Partner.

Megaport, Virtual Cross Connect, VXC, and MegaIX are registered trademarks of Megaport (Services) Pty Ltd ACN 607 432 646.

To learn more about Megaport, please visit: www.megaport.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/megaport-supports-hybrid-network-connections-to-google-cloud-with-its-global-software-defined-network-300635641.html

SOURCE Megaport Limited

Related Links

http://www.megaport.com

