MEGAseats Announces Lowest Price Tickets for the Wilder-Fury Rematch

The magnitude of the Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury's upcoming fight cannot be overstated. Both fighters are highly respected. Both fighters are undefeated. When they last met in December 2018, the two heavyweight fighters battled for 12 unforgettable rounds that ended up resulting in a split draw. Despite Fury out-boxing Wilder (84-71), he suffered knockdowns in the 9th and 12th rounds. In the final knockdown, Fury survived by hauling his battered body off of the canvas in one of the most memorable moments in heavyweight history.

All of this has raised the historical stakes heading into the rematch February 22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. According to MEGAseats.com, a secondary ticket market which specializes in having no fees and free shipping, the rate of sales is already surpassing the previous match by 4:1.

"The showdown between the biggest stars in boxing is a month away and tickets are going fast," said Peter Tyrrell, CXO of MEGAseats, LLC. "The ticket prices on MEGAseats.com are below the competition because we are changing the way people buy tickets. It is the only website where you can get your tickets with zero hidden fees and free shipping."

And it's not just sales volume that are heating up, a quick survey of seat costs showed that everyone is willing to pay serious dollars to see the rematch of the decade.

Recent ticket prices are:

Section Row # of Tickets MEGASEATS VIVIDSEATS STUBHUB











205 D 2 $1,270 $1,646 $1,632 218 Q 2 $1,548 $1,832 $1,735 205 R 2 $1,686 $1,797 $1,833 105 AA 2 $2,274 $2,417 $2,442 20 W 2 $2,464 $2,715 $2,720 2 R 2 $2,700 $2,952 $3,040 FLOOR C P 2 $9,650 $10,241 $10,351 FLOOR E E 2 $25,223 $26,741 $27,036

Part of the appeal for this match is the very different stories behind each boxer. Alabaman Deontay Wilder is a 2008 Olympic bronze medalist and has held the WBC heavyweight title since 2015. He is known for the immense force behind his punches as was evident in the last time he met Fury. British born Tyson Fury has had his battles inside and outside of the ring. After two years of inactivity and personal struggles with weight gain and substance abuse, he returned to challenge Wilder in a fight which many people argue that he won. He earned the title "Comeback of the Year" from The Ring magazine for being able to pull himself up after the vicious 12th round beating.

