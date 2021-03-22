Megatel Capital Investment Expands Sales Team with Appointment of Ross Curtis as Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations

DALLAS, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Megatel Capital Investment, the capital markets division of The Megatel Group, announced today that the company has hired industry veteran Ross Curtis as senior vice president of sales and operations.

"Ross is a seasoned industry veteran with an exceptional track record who will serve an instrumental role at our firm," said Trey Hoppe, MCI's executive vice president and managing director. "His in-depth knowledge of the financial services industry and unparalleled product management background will help to support Megatel's strategic growth initiatives."

Curtis has been active in the investment and financial planning industry since 1993. Prior to his tenure with Megatel Capital Investment, Curtis served as director of client relations and 1031 solutions at Capview Partners, where he was responsible for overseeing the Capview Exchange, LLC sales process. Previously, he spent time as a product specialist with Behringer Harvard/Provasi Capital Partners. In this role, he represented a platform of diversified investment strategies, presenting product information and market updates to financial advisors supporting national accounts and sales. Additionally, he served as an internal sales manager at Invesco Distributors, Inc., where he supervised a team of up to 23 internal wholesalers in building relationships with financial advisors in the wirehouse and bank channels. Curtis also served in various capacities with AIM Fund Services and AIM Distributors, where he managed the Pacific Northwest wholesaling territory. He began his career as an account executive with F.N. Wolf & Co., Inc.

Curtis earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and information systems from Baylor University. He is a Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®).

About Megatel Capital Investment

Megatel Capital Investment is the capital markets division of The Megatel Group, which is the parent company of MCI and Megatel Homes Inc. Megatel Capital Investment funds help fuel the construction of homes built by Megatel as an additional source of construction financing. Founded in 2006, Megatel Homes has emerged as one of the most successful homebuilders in the state of Texas. The company has had considerable growth, with more than 100 developments comprised of several thousand homes completed since its founding.

