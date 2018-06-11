Megatel Capital Investment Partners With International Assets Advisory

DALLAS, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Megatel Capital Investment (MCI), the capital markets division of real estate firm Megatel Homes, has signed International Assets Advisory, LLC (IAA) as its managing broker-dealer to fuel regional home building growth.

"Our business has experienced explosive growth over the last year," said Trey Hoppe, MCI executive vice president and managing director.

"We need a managing broker-dealer with knowledge of deal structures as we diversify the capital sourcing for our home building company. But we also need a partner who can provide strategic legal and compliance advice as we become a larger player in the alternative space."

IAA, a mid-sized brokerage and money management firm, signed an initial distribution agreement with MCI several years ago.

"We have cultivated connections and built networks of industry contacts, and we know what makes a deal attractive to investors," said IAA President Ed Cofrancesco.

"But as managing broker-dealer, we also wield internal controls and risk management expertise to guide MCI through alternative investing and safely clear regulatory transactions."

Since its inception in 2006, Megatel Homes has sold more than 5,000 homes and completed over 100 developments. In 2017 , the company recognized over $375 million in gross revenue and has over 35 new communities slated for development in 2018.

"We've become one of the largest home builders in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and we're looking to expand in Florida and Colorado," said Hoppe. "With IAA, we can bring that energy to the securities side of our business too."

About Megatel Capital Investment

Megatel Capital Investment is the capital markets division of Megatel Homes Inc. Megatel Capital Investment funds help fuel the construction of homes built by Megatel as an additional source of construction financing. Founded in 2006, Megatel Homes has emerged as one of the most successful homebuilders in the state of Texas. The company has had considerable growth, with more than 100 developments, consisting of 5,000 + homes, since its founding. The Dallas Business Journal recently ranked the company third in North Texas homebuilders based on local housing starts in 2014. Further information is available at www.mciinvest.com.

About International Assets Advisory, LLC

International Assets Advisory, LLC, is a full-service brokerage and money management firm. IAA, was founded in 1982, and is registered under the Securities Act of 1934. IAA prides themselves in their tailored, personal approach to institutional investing and independent analysis. Further, their institutional clients benefit from access to a wide array of global investment opportunities.

All statements contained in this news release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the caption "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the SEC on February 20, 2018 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the preliminary prospectus supplement and the final prospectus supplement (when available). The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

