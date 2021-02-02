Megatel Homes Completes Single-Family Residential Development Near Dallas

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Megatel Homes LLC, one of the largest homebuilders in the state of Texas, today announced that the company has completely closed out the development of Harvard Villas, a 92-lot community in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas.

"Harvard Villas is well-located in the highly coveted West Plano region," said Zach Ipour, co-founder. "Residents of Harvard Villas benefit from the community's low maintenance lifestyle, an attractive tax rate and convenient access to some of the area's top dining, shopping and entertainment destinations, including Legacy West, the largest mixed-use retail destination in North Texas."

Ranging in size from 1,813 square feet to 2,015 square feet, homes in the community are priced between $379,000 and $399,000.

Ipour explains that despite the tightened lending restrictions and lack of funding for many private homebuilders amid the pandemic, Megatel has overcome the issue through the company's capital markets division, Megatel Capital Investment. "The Harvard Villas project was mostly funded by MCI, which ultimately set us up for success. We are pleased to report that all loans provided by MCI have been retired."

Ipour also emphasizes the proximity of Harvard Villas to the opening of Toyota's billion-dollar North American headquarters which contributed to the community's success in Plano. "Toyota moved thousands of its team members from California, Kentucky, and beyond to its new corporate campus in North Texas which had a significant impact on new home sales in the area."

The Harvard Villas community is located in Plano, which was recently ranked fifth out of 228 for best cities to live in America by Niche.com. The Plano Independent School District is highly rated, and the city offers a dense suburban feel.

About Megatel Homes

Founded in 2006, Megatel Homes has emerged as one of the most successful homebuilders in the state of Texas. The company has had considerable growth, with more than 100 developments comprised of several thousand homes, completed since its founding. The company currently has more than 100 communities and is rapidly spreading throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Contacts: Lauren Burgos Damon Elder

Spotlight Marketing Communications Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1399 949.427.1377

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Megatel Homes

Related Links

https://www.megatelhomes.com/

