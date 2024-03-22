Megatrends: Premiumisation Continues to be in Demand Amidst the Cost-of-Living Crisis

DUBLIN, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Megatrends: Premiumisation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an update on Premiumisation - one of the 10 megatrends, exploring the three key pillars of the trend to highlight where opportunities lie for business. Premiumisation continues to be highly sought-after by consumers seeking to enhance their wellbeing and consumers willing to pay more for premium products and services. In response, companies have leveraged consumers' desires and wants through innovation and active marketing.

Key Findings

Premiumisation continues to be in demand amidst the cost-of-living crisis

Despite the current cost-of-living crisis, consumers continue to value premium products. This is driven by wellness, technological benefits and convenience. By being more discretionary in their spending, they purchase fewer items yet with better quality, to serve for their own self-love and building a better version of themselves.

Rising income and the attitudes of Gen Z consumers to spend more on themselves

Despite being cost-conscious, Gen Z consumers will arguably be one of the most important consumer groups for premium products and services, given the gain in their purchasing power by 2028. Moreover, they will also form the backbone of economic growth and will drive growth.

Consumers satisfy their own desires and wants through premiumisation

Consumers satisfy their own desires and wants, seeking greater value to specific benefits that serve their distinct lifestyles. This is done through looking for customised products and services that are personalised to their own liking, as well as indulgences and convenience solutions such as snacks and ready meals as well as luxury goods.

Consumers spend more to build a better version of themselves

Consumers seek to become their "best selves" and enhance their wellbeing, demanding more healthy solutions that take care of their physical and mental/emotional wellbeing.

Affordable premiumisation set to gain momentum

To cope with the high cost of living, consumers have normalised value-seeking products yet still demand affordable premiumisation. In response, brands are introducing this concept of "affordable premiumisation" where prices are lowered slightly and resold while still being positioned as premium to attract consumers.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Megatrends: Premiumisation - a framework for the future

Leaders harness megatrends to disrupt a market

Key findings

Pillars of Premiumisation

The evolution of premiumisation

Premiumisation continues to be in demand amidst high cost of living environment

Consumer expenditure set to grow as consumers seek to enhance quality of life

Gen Z set to be key target consumer group for premium products and services

Premium private label set to rise with growing interest in value-added functionality

Affordable premiumisation appeals to price-conscious consumers

Balenciaga joins the group of luxury brands venturing into resale with its Re-Sell platform

Opportunities and challenges for premiumisation

Personalisation

Personalisation continues to be highly valued by consumers to suit their lifestyles

Hugo Boss invests in greater personalisation with a new AI Digital Campus in Portugal

invests in greater personalisation with a new AI Digital Campus in Zoe: gut health to play a pivotal role in consumers' personalised nutrition journeys

Automatic coffee machines continue to thrive offering personalised experience in homes

Permission to Indulge

Snacks: Premium positioning through perceived luxury and indulgence

Food brands move to untapped categories to appeal to indulgence and premium

Aspirational consumption of alcohol drives premiumisation

Self-care

Consumers turn to the only ones they fully trust in an uncertain world - themselves

Against a background of wellness, "home as sanctuary" evolves catering to self-care

Inflation leads to consumers indulging in small splurges to make themselves feel good

Rise of premium beauty and personal care products to appeal to consumers' self-care

Wellbeing products including natural mood enhancers serve to provide self-care

Mood enhancing emerges as a consistent self-care experiential claim in premium positioning

Aromatherapy Associates combines emotional and physical wellness solutions for self-care

Health is the new wealth

Consumers prioritise wellbeing and are willing to pay a premium for functionality

Food products with clear nutrition benefits sought-after by consumers

Health claims in products increasingly desired by parents for their children

Pet food has also launched health-orientated premium food due to health and wellness

Buying Experience and Community

Buying experience and community continue to be sought-after by consumers

Digital transformation enhances consumers' buying experience for luxury goods

Luxury resort Ahau Collection introduces new NFT loyalty scheme to attract Gen Z tourists

Lotte Duty Free taps into the metaverse

taps into the metaverse Pet shops and superstores invest in elevating the in-store experience

Consumers are willing to pay a premium on community-based drinking occasions

Implications for future growth

Premiumisation set to record slower growth over the next 10 years

Growth will come from emerging regions such as Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific

and Premiumisation to remain relevant as consumers desire to feel good

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8j51g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets