MegaTV and Z92FM (92.3FM) hosts Miami-Dade County Mayoral Candidates to Debate in a Simultaneous Transmission on Television and Radio

MIAMI, July 23, 2020

WHAT: MegaTV network and the leading top-rated Hispanic, radio station in South Florida, Z92FM (92.3FM), both properties of Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. ("SBS") (OTCQX: SBSAA), the leading Minority certified, Hispanic multimedia and entertainment company in the U.S., will host the Miami-Dade County Mayoral Candidates Debate, "Enlace politico 2020-El Gran Debate" (Political Link 2020- The Great Debate) this Friday, July 24, 2020 in a simultaneous transmission on television and radio. Respected journalist & anchor Oscar Haza will serve as the moderator asking questions to the candidates.

During the debate, Z92FM (92.3FM) listeners will have the opportunity to comment and discuss the candidates' takes on how they will engage in some of the top issues affecting Miami-Dade County today.

WHO: Miami-Dade Mayor Candidates will include former Miami-Dade County Mayor Alex Penelas, Miami-Dade County Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava and Esteban Bovo, former City of Miami Mayor and also County Commissioner Xavier Suarez as well as Monique Nicole Barley, Carlos Antonio de Armas and Ludmilla Domond.

Immediately following our "Enlace politico 2020- El Gran Debate" (Political Link 2020- The Great Debate) please tune in to "Cala"-MegaTV at 10pm for a deep analysis on all candidates. "Mega News" with Mario Andres Moreno will have an extensive analysis of the debate during the newscast at 11pm (ET).

For the latest news with "Enlace Politico 2020" tune in to Mega News with Sabina Covo with the latest updates and polls on the candidates and visit our website: https://mega.tv/enlace-politico

WHERE: "Enlace politico 2020- El Gran Debate" (Political Link 2020- The Great Debate) the hour program will air on MegaTV and Z92FM (92.3FM) simultaneously.

WHEN: Friday, July 24, 2020 from 8:00 P.M. (ET)

ADDITIONAL INFO: Immediately after the program, press material and photos will be available.

