MegazoneCloud Joins AWS Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MegazoneCloud (CEO Max Lee), Asia's largest cloud management company, has been selected as one of the nine global partners in the Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance by Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company. The alliance includes nine companies selected from AWS's 130,000 partners across more than 200 countries, with MegazoneCloud as one of only two from Asia.

Through the Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance, AWS and MegazoneCloud will work together to provide a stable and scalable AI environment that enables customers across Korea and Asia to integrate generative AI solutions effectively, creating tangible business value.

MegazoneCloud's proprietary service, GenAI360, offers consulting, development, and operational support for companies looking to implement generative AI. This has already enabled various companies, including Hanatour, Hansol Paper, and HY (formerly Korea Yakult), to build generative AI solutions tailored to their business needs.

In October, MegazoneCloud launched 'GenAI360 v2,' an advanced version of GenAI360, designed to further simplify generative AI adoption and enhance operational efficiency for businesses, leveraging experience from prior projects.

The AWS Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance also includes companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton, Crayon, Escala24x7, NCS Group, and Quantiphi, along with major systems integrators like Caylent, Deloitte, and Rackspace Technology.

Incheol Hwang, Head of AWS Business at MegazoneCloud, remarked, "Our selection alongside eight other global partners in the AWS Partner Innovation Alliance highlights the capabilities and achievements MegazoneCloud has built through various generative AI projects. Collaborating within this alliance allows us to support generative AI implementations for domestic customers by referencing diverse international use cases."

About MegazoneCloud

MegazoneCloud and Megazone affiliates, with a team of around 2,800 cloud experts, have become the first unicorn in the Korean cloud MSP industry, achieving a revenue close to USD 1.1 billion in 2023. MegazoneCloud extends its operations beyond the Korean market, overseeing local entities in eight countries, including the United States, Japan, Canada, Australia, China (Shanghai and Beijing), Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Singapore. To learn more, visit: www.megazone.com/us/.

