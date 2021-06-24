Meggitt PLC Improves Company-wide Engineering Processes and Sustainability with Ansys Simulation Solutions

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Meggitt PLC and Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) are collaborating to create next-generation aircraft technologies that will satisfy strict flight certification requirements and meet stringent greenhouse gas reduction guidelines. Through a new multi-year enterprise license agreement, Ansys will help Meggitt's global engineering team develop leading-edge thermal management products and build standardized modeling processes — substantially enhancing product performance and decreasing time to market.

As Meggitt engineers innovate safety-critical aircraft components, such as engine-mounted heat exchangers, they must standardize simulation-based product design across globally dispersed teams. Additionally, engineering practices must ensure that simulation software is available throughout the organization to support all phases of product lifecycles to meet challenging energy efficiency, reliability and safety requirements. Ansys' cutting-edge simulation solutions drive Meggitt's team-wide digital transformation — speeding the design of new components and radically reducing physical prototype expenses.

The collaboration standardizes Ansys' comprehensive portfolio of simulation solutions as Meggitt's shared modeling platform across the company. Using simulation, engineers swiftly expedite product design — significantly decreasing physical prototyping, slashing design spending and increasing productivity. This has reduced the team's new thermal management system development time by six months, improved product performance and increased aircraft efficiency, resulting in a cleaner environment.

"As a global market leader for aerospace, defence and selected energy markets, Ansys simulation tools have proven fundamental in enabling our global teams to work closely together to develop next generation products that support our customers' demands for more sustainable technologies," said Mark Conlin, group vice president, Engineering Operations at Meggitt. "It's an incredibly powerful tool, speeding up development lead-time and giving our teams the ability to optimize product performance and test against millions of variables."

"This new agreement considerably broadens our longstanding collaboration with Meggitt, helping engineers tackle the hardest design problems in aerospace, defense and energy and satisfy complex certification requirements," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president at Ansys. "Extending Ansys' physics-based engineering simulation solutions across Meggitt's organization empowers distributed engineering teams to reduce physical testing and speed the design of trailblazing, highly sustainable products that enable cleaner, greener skies."

