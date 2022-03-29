Meghan Fort Takes on New Role as Chief Operating Officer of Perfect Union

The cannabis company promotes Fort from Senior Vice President of Retail after just six months

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Union – California's largest wholly-owned cannabis company – has promoted Meghan Fort to Chief Operating Officer after an accomplished time serving as their Senior Vice President of Retail.

"Meghan's passion for product and her years of system thinking have already translated into tangible benefits for the company," said Denyelle Bruno, CEO of Perfect Union. "Giving her more runway to make an even bigger impact was a no brainer."

Since joining the Perfect Union team, Fort has supported management systems across the organization's retail markets. With an emphasis on promoting growth initiatives that work to boost team satisfaction, customer loyalty and maximize sales, Fort's leadership has delivered the best-in-class and innovative cannabis retail experience imaginable.

Her prior experience comes from a variety of retail industries, including serving as the VP of North American Retail at Farrow & Ball, where Fort grew sales by 50% over a 3-year period. With stops along the way at Burberry, Vineyard Vines, PRADA and Ralph Lauren, Fort held roles ranging from store management, human resources and product development.

The new COO adds, "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue growing with Perfect Union and look forward to the ability to work closely with the leadership team to ensure that we are creating the best cannabis experience possible."

As Perfect Union's Chief Operating Officer, Fort will oversee the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of Perfect Union as a whole. Her retail experience and strong leadership background provide her with the skills that will aid in her new role. In this elevated position, Fort will establish a clear vision to ensure Perfect Union has effective people, operational controls and administrative and reporting procedures in place. Fort's promotion to COO will allow her to continue to grow Perfect Union and ensure peak operating efficiency.

To learn more about Perfect Union, visit https://www.perfect-union.com/.

About Perfect Union

Perfect Union has over a decade of experience managing profitable cannabis businesses, navigating state and local laws and regulations, and adding value to the communities where they operate. The company has a proven track record of building engagement, social welfare and outreach programs that focus on local partnerships, monetary investments and in-store donation campaigns.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Kovacs

BLAZE PR

[email protected]

(310) 395-5050

SOURCE Perfect Union