Meghan Neilan of BCM One Recognized as One of CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading technology integrator, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Meghan Neilan, director of sales at BCM One, to its prestigious 2018 Women of the Channel list. The executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Neilan is responsible for managing the retention and growth of BCM One's account base in addition to recruiting new logos nationally by engaging with new medium and enterprise-sized clients. She has been an instrumental part of BCM One's growth, having been with the company since 2006 and rising through the ranks in sales management. She has managed various strategic partnerships with suppliers, technology vendors, signature clients and is a key contributor to the growth of the "BCM One Gives Back Program" by building our non-profit vertical, a key market for BCM One.

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements — exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth — as well as ADVOCACY FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF WOMEN CHANNEL EXECUTIVES."

"Meghan is an example of a dedicated professional who has risen through the ranks through hard work, dedication and enthusiasm for continuously wanting to challenge herself," stated Frank Ahearn, founder and co-CEO of BCM One. "Meghan is managing a dedicated team responsible for educating, growing and retaining our client base comprised of long-standing businesses, reaching many verticals. Her continued success in creating BCM One's unrivaled retention rate is a testament to Meghan's professionalism and devotion."

The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

