MEGHAN TRAINOR AND ROYAL CARIBBEAN SET THE STAGE FOR THE PARTY OF THE SUMMER ON UTOPIA OF THE SEAS

MIAMI, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The invitation of the summer is here: Royal Caribbean International and GRAMMY-winning artist Meghan Trainor are hosting the ultimate party and concert – and 52 fans have the chance to join the festivities. The world's largest cruise line has named the singer and songwriter godmother of the new Utopia of the Seas, the ultimate short getaway bringing weekend energy to every day of the week, and the duo will celebrate with an exclusive 3-night celebration starting July 15. Beginning today, Friday, July 5, and until Sunday, July 7, at 11:59 p.m. EDT, fans can enter for their chance to join the celebration and find the giveaway's official rules on Royal Caribbean's Instagram channel.

Royal Caribbean reveals GRAMMY-winning artist Meghan Trainor as the godmother of the new Utopia of the Seas. The duo is celebrating the collab with an invitation for fans to see Trainor name the ultimate short getaway and perform live on a 3-night celebration just days before the new vacation's official July 19 debut. The party kicks off in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, where Utopia will sail 3- and 4-night vacations to Royal Caribbean's award-winning private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Nassau, The Bahamas. Royal Caribbean's new Utopia of the Seas will debut as the ultimate short getaway when it sets sail on 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday escapes from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, in July 2024. Every vacationer has unmatched weekend energy in store across more than 40 ways to dine, drink and party, more pools than the days to count, ways to thrill and chill, and more of all the above at the cruise line's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

On deck for the 3-night cruise is one party after the next, from a live performance on Utopia by the "Timeless" singer while at Royal Caribbean's award-winning private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas to the one-and-only naming party joined by the newly named godmother. It all takes place just days before the new vacation's official July 19 debut in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida.

"It's an incredible honor to join the Royal Caribbean family as godmother of Utopia of the Seas and set the tone for the parties to come," said Meghan Trainor. "The best part is that we get to bring that weekend energy to the stage with my family and fans. What's better than being on vacation with the people you love and dancing to your favorite music? Let's make some beautiful memories and get this party started!"

Kicking off the 3-night celebration, Royal Caribbean and Trainor will officially name Utopia in the company of special guests, the ship's crew members, media, partners and 52 fans – one for every weekend of the year – and their guests. Trainor, as godmother, will join a longstanding maritime tradition when she bestows safekeeping onto the ultimate short getaway, its crew and the millions who will vacation on Utopia for years to come. Keeping the party going will be Trainor's exclusive show in the iconic open-air AquaTheater, and fans will also be able to slip behind the velvet ropes to meet the star in person.

"Utopia of the Seas is where making the most of the weekend and every moment are more than a state a mind, they're a reality any day of the week. This is the short getaway that's all about celebrations, celebrating friends, family and the memories you make together," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Meghan embodies that in every way, from who she is to how she shares her music with the world, making her the perfect godmother to match Utopia's big weekend energy. We're thrilled to welcome her to the family and host a party of epic proportions fit for the ultimate short getaway."

The celebration will set the tone for vacations on Utopia, welcoming adventurers to make more memories on short getaways than ever before with the first of its kind to debut with 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday vacationers. Friends and families can celebrate any occasion or just getting away their way with a lineup of experiences that brings unmatched weekend energy to the table. There's everything from more than 40 ways to dine, drink and party, including a lineup of parties only on Utopia, two casinos and Royal Railway – Utopia Station, a first-of-its-kind immersive train car dining experience; to more pools than the days to count, thrills; show-stopping entertainment across air, ice, water and stage; and more.

The vibes also extend beyond Utopia because every vacation includes time to thrill and chill on Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. The top-rated private island ups the ante with 14 waterslides, the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean and The Bahamas, the newly opened adults-only oasis, Hideaway Beach, that features a private beach, pools and spots for drinks and bites, exclusive cabanas and a live DJ; and more. With the combination of Utopia and Perfect Day at CocoCay, it's the short getaway that keeps on giving.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and private destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 21 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visiting www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com, call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

About Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations. Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX's hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom and on the superstar coaching panel of The Voice UK. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records), which includes the platinum smash "No Excuses" as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as "Nice to Meet Ya" [feat. Nicki Minaj], "Genetics" [feat. Pussycat Dolls] and "Wave" [feat. Mike Sabath]. At the end of 2020, she released her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, featuring the #1 holiday radio single "White Christmas" featuring Seth MacFarlane. In 2021, we got to watch her as the host of Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!

In September of 2021, she also launched her podcast Workin' On It, which she hosts alongside her brother, Ryan Trainor. In 2022, Meghan released her fourth full-length album, Takin' It Back, which takes you through her journey into marriage, motherhood and achieving a new level of confidence. The album features colossal certified platinum hit "Made You Look," which has garnered over 300 million streams and become a global sensation, being used in over 6 million videos on social media to date. The track also took the #1 spot on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart and Hot AC chart and won the first-ever Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award at the Streamys. She kicked off 2023 by joining the judging panel of the iconic star-maker series, Australian Idol, in its highly anticipated return to air. In March, Meghan released Takin' It Back (Deluxe), which features 3 new songs including new single "Mother." To celebrate the holiday season, Meghan teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to release their playful collaboration, "Wrap Me Up." In April 2023, Meghan made her literary debut with Dear Future Mama, a humorous, unflinching guide to pregnancy and motherhood. Meghan also gave birth to her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, Barry Bruce Trainor. This summer, Meghan released her sixth studio album entitled Timeless, which includes hit songs "Been Like This" featuring T Pain, and "To the Moon." Meghan will also embark on her first North American tour in 7 years, this fall.

