Meghan Trainor Releases New Original Song For Playmobil: The Movie "Run Like The River" -- Available Everywhere Now

Regarding her inspirational song for the movie, MEGHAN TRAINOR says she wanted the track to have a universal message for audiences around the world. As she recalls, "I played it for the director when I first met him, and I said, 'You should have songs like this in your movie.' Then the next day they called and were like, 'We want that song!' It was just a magical moment."

When her younger brother Charlie suddenly disappears into the magical, animated PLAYMOBIL® universe, Marla must embark on the adventure of her life to bring him home again. On her incredible journey through new exciting worlds, Marla meets very different, weird and heroic companions, among them the crazy foodtruck owner Del, the intrepid and charming secret agent Rex Dasher, a faithful, lovable robot, as funny as good fairy and many more. In the course of their spectacular adventure, Marla and Charlie realize that you can do anything in life if you believe in yourself!

Directed by Lino DiSalvo in his directorial debut and written by Blaise Hemingway, Greg Erb & Jason Oremland, Playmobil: The Movie is produced by On Animation Studios.

© 2019 – 2.9 FILM HOLDING LTD – MORGEN PRODUCTION GMBH

CONNECT WITH PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE

https://movie.playmobil.com

Facebook: @PlaymobilMovie

Twitter: @PlaymobilMovie

Instagram: @Playmobil

Trailer: https://youtu.be/xgyP9GG9Ecw

#PlaymobilTheMovie

ABOUT MEGHAN TRAINOR

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." The GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist stands out as "one of only five female artists to achieve a diamond certification from the RIAA"—an honor bestowed upon only 15 other singles to date. Thus far, she has garnered a GRAMMY® Award and achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations. Expanding her influence, she starred on FOX's hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom for two seasons. Following 2018 anthems "No Excuses" and "Let You Be Right," she celebrated Valentine's Day 2019 with the love-themed six-song The Love Train EP and to kick off the summer, she collaborated with dance music titan, Kaskade, for their song "With You," paving the way for more surprises to come.

CONNECT WITH MEGHAN TRAINOR

Facebook: @meghantrainorsongs

Twitter: @Meghan_Trainor

Instagram: @Meghan_Trainor

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT MEGHAN TRAINOR, PLEASE CONTACT

Luke Burland

BB Gun Press

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.

CONNECT WITH SONY SOUNDTRACKS

Facebook: @SonyMusicSoundtracks

Instagram: @SonySoundtracks

Twitter: @SonySoundtracks

YouTube: SonySoundtracksVEVO

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE SOUNDTRACK, PLEASE CONTACT

Larissa Slezak | Jamie Bertel

Sony Music Masterworks

SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks

Related Links

http://www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/

