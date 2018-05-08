Meghan Trumps The Entire Royal Family (Even Kate & Baby Louis) In Top Trumps Gold Wedding Pack On Sale May 9

Meghan beats Kate Middleton in a Style Icon listing in the pack, scoring a maximum 10 out of 10 and being declared in her Top Trumps citation as 'The Queen of Style.' The former actress also takes top billing in a Big Day Rating category, along with her husband-to-be Prince Harry. Each score 100 out of 100. Most impressive, Meghan reigns supreme - alongside Princess Diana - in a People Person section, notching a perfect 10.

"From these ratings, Meghan clearly is The New People's Princess – alongside Diana – as well as the Queen of Hearts AND Style," says Tom Liddell, Top Trumps Brand Guardian and Managing Director of Winning Moves UK, who own the Top Trumps brand.

The deck features The Dress, The Ring, The Corgis and Dexter The Cat! The Persian and Bengal mix (so the card reads) has a People Person ranking of 8.

ABOUT TOP TRUMPS

Top Trumps is the classic trumps card game that's been known and loved since the 1970s, combining play and discovery for children of all ages. In 1999, Top Trumps was re-discovered in the dusty archives of the world's biggest games company, Hasbro, and brought back to life by Tom Liddell and the team at Winning Moves International, based in London, UK. Over 80 million packs have been sold worldwide, and the game now features top characters from Disney, Marvel Comics, Warner Brothers, Star Wars and the BBC. Top Trumps has become a hit in Britain, the USA, Japan, Australia and throughout Europe.

For more information visit their website www.toptrumps.com or their online store at www.toptrumps.us.

