Meghana Karande, MD Joins Health Design and Innovation Firm GoInvo as Medical Director

ARLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health design and innovation studio GoInvo announced today that Meghana Karande, MD will join as Medical Director for the firm. Dr. Karande, a classically trained clinician via Yale and Mount Sinai, will bring her medical expertise to GoInvo's digital health design practice. With 15 years of diverse experience spanning the healthcare lifecycle in pharma, insurance, and government, Dr. Karande takes a system approach to solving healthcare problems. She will provide deep clinical insights and medical expertise for GoInvo studio projects.

"Meghana's experience as a clinician, navigating the intricacies of the healthcare system, and her focus on innovation in digital health technology, make her a perfect addition to the GoInvo studio team," says Juhan Sonin, director of GoInvo.

"Meghana brings deep experience in medical product design strategy. She's a clinical evangelist for engagement, education, and adoption of technology, and has a passion for innovation. We're excited she's on board," says Jon Follett, Principal of GoInvo.

As US healthcare grapples with the triple challenge of expanding access, improving outcomes, and controlling costs, GoInvo's digital health consulting business is growing strongly. The firm works in partnership with clients — including Johnson and Johnson, 3M, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Science Foundation, Mount Sinai Hospital, and Walgreens — to bring the most innovative digital health technology to market and ultimately help people lead healthier lives.

"The opportunity to increase access, quality, and patient safety through human centered design is significant. I'm extremely excited to join GoInvo and apply the principles of design to real-world healthcare challenges," says Dr. Karande.

About GoInvo

GoInvo's human centered design practice is dedicated to innovation in healthcare — to improve people's lives and enable us all to live a healthier future.

Over the past 15 years, GoInvo has created digital health products and services for patients, clinicians, researchers, and administrators — working with organizations as far-reaching as AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, 3M, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

GoInvo is a mission-driven organization, founded on the idea of making tangible and positive change in the world. Visit our Web site (http://www.goinvo.com) to learn more about how we're designing the future of healthcare.

