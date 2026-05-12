MEGIN Opens MEG Platform Architecture for AI-Era Brain Imaging, Deepening Decade-Long BESA Partnership

The expanded agreement establishes an open framework for integrating AI and computational analysis into clinical and research MEG, building on the joint development of the MEG Maps™ platform

HELSINKI and GRÄFELFING, Germany, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - MEGIN, the global leader in magnetoencephalography (MEG), and BESA GmbH, the world's leading developer of brain signal analysis software, today announced a significantly expanded strategic partnership designed to bring AI-enabled and computationally advanced analytical methods into the clinical and research MEG workflow.

The renewed agreement extends a collaboration that has shaped modern clinical MEG for over a decade, most recently through the joint development of the MEG Maps™ platform, including MEGreview™. It establishes a shared open architecture that allows new analytical capabilities, including AI-enabled methods, to be integrated reliably and at scale across the MEG community.

The expansion responds to a clear shift in the field. As AI methods reshape brain imaging, MEG sites need a consistent platform that can absorb new tools without fragmenting the workflow for clinicians and researchers. Under the agreement, MEGIN and BESA will deepen joint development of MEGreview, expand access to BESA's wider analytical toolkit, and define a clear pathway for AI-enabled capabilities to enter the clinical and research workflow as they mature. All new MEGIN customers will gain access to the BESA Research software suite as part of the MEG Maps platform.

"Our partnership with BESA has shaped the modern clinical MEG workflow, and MEG Maps is an example of what our two companies can build together," said Gordon Baltzer, President of MEGIN. "This renewed agreement takes that foundation and opens it up. The pace of change in AI and computational neuroscience requires a framework that is open by design, and MEGIN's role as the industry leader is to remove the roadblocks that prevent the field from adopting valuable new technologies. With BESA, we are setting the architectural standard the MEG community needs for what comes next."

"What began as a development collaboration has matured into a true strategic alignment," said Dr. Tobias Scherg, Chief Executive Officer of BESA GmbH. "Together, BESA and MEGIN have already changed what is possible in clinical and research MEG, and this renewed agreement reflects our shared conviction that the next chapter, defined by AI-enabled analysis and emerging computational technologies, must be built on an open, integrated platform. We are proud to deepen this partnership for the benefit of the global MEG community."

"As a long-term user of BESA across different MEG environments, I see real value in the renewed collaboration between MEGIN and BESA," said Timothy P.L. Roberts, PhD, Oberkircher Family Endowed Chair in Pediatric Radiology and Vice Chair for Research, Department of Radiology, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Director of the Lurie Family Foundations MEG Imaging Center. "Bringing together MEGIN's clinical MEG expertise with BESA's advanced analytical capabilities within a more open framework is an important step toward a more consistent and practical ecosystem for clinical MEG."

Continuity for existing customers, openness for what comes next

The renewed agreement complements and extends prior arrangements, ensuring continuity for existing MEGIN and BESA customers worldwide. MEGIN and BESA will share further details on the joint development pipeline in the coming months, including AI-enabled analytical advances currently in development.

About BESA GmbH BESA GmbH, headquartered in Gräfelfing, Germany, develops advanced software for the analysis of EEG and MEG data. With over 30 years of innovation, BESA provides clinically validated and research-grade solutions for source localization, brain connectivity, and multimodal neuroimaging. Its tools are trusted worldwide in clinics and research institutes and support a wide range of applications across neuroscience and clinical practice, enabling precise, data-driven insights into brain function.

About MEGIN MEGIN is a global neuroscience technology company and the world leader in magnetoencephalography (MEG), a non-invasive functional brain imaging technology that captures neural activity with millimeter spatial accuracy and millisecond temporal resolution. Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, MEGIN has over 30 years of experience developing, manufacturing, and supporting MEG solutions for hospitals and research institutions worldwide. Its flagship system, the TRIUX™ neo, provides clinicians and researchers with a uniquely precise, real-time view of brain function, supporting clinical indications for epilepsy and presurgical planning and scientific applications across neurology, neurosurgery, and neuroscience research, including brain tumors, traumatic brain injury and concussion, stroke, and neurodegenerative disease. Through the MEG Maps™ platform, MEGIN is actively driving the field toward an open, AI-enabled future for brain imaging.

Copyright 2026 © MEGIN – TRIUX™ neo is available for sale in the United States, European Union, UK, Japan, Canada, as well as certain other countries. In other geographical areas, contact your local MEGIN representative.

MEGIN's new platform MEG Maps™ powered by TRIUX™ neo and MEGreview™ is available for sale in the United States and Japan and is currently under EU MDR review in preparation for commercial distribution and sale in the EU area. Availability in other markets is subject to local regulatory approvals.

TRIUX™ neo non-invasively measures MEG signals produced by electrically active tissue of the brain. Signals may be interpreted by trained physicians to help localize these active areas. MEG is used to noninvasively locate regions of epileptic activity within the brain. MEG is also routinely used to identify the locations of visual, auditory, somatosensory, and motor cortex in the brain when used in conjunction with evoked response stimulators. All other applications are scientific research in nature. Caution: Federal law (USA) restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

SOURCE MEGIN