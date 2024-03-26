MEGO TOYS' 2XL AI ROBOT FOR KIDS LAUNCHES ON AMAZON

Mego Toys' 2XL AI Powered Robot Companion for Kids: the Next Generation of Interactive Smart Toys – Will be available for purchases on Amazon On March 25, 2024

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mego, a name steeped in toy industry history, is set to introduce their groundbreaking creation - the 2XL Cobot (companion robot), My2XL | AI Robot for Kids, which elevates interactive family fun to unprecedented heights. The 2XL will be available for purchase on Amazon starting March 25, 2024 (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CTR11TFL?ref=myi_title_dp). The 2XL is being introduced by Mego2, an evolution of Mego Toys, representing the dynamic growth of the company into the AI realm.

The 2XL Cobot boasts the following features:

AI Powered Robot Companion: 2XL Cobot helps children develop verbal interaction and social skills conversationally, building their vocabulary in a fun and engaging way.

Limitless Conversation: 2XL provides endless hours of entertainment and education, forming a positive friendship with your child.

Multiple Languages: The 2XL Cobot is able to seamlessly switch between more than 30 languages during conversations, aiding language learning.

Create Personalized Stories Together: Imagination and creativity have no limits with 2XL, allowing children to invent original stories and adventures.

Secure Conversations: Children will enjoy 2XL's ever-changing content with parental control guardrails in place to ensure safe and positive interactions.

Guard Rails: 2XL ensures a secure environment with safety guardrails and parental controls, with leading data security protocols.

About Mego:

Established in 1954, Mego has been a pioneer in the world of toys, revolutionizing playtime with its iconic 8-inch action figures from beloved franchises such as Star Trek and Batman. After a successful reboot in the 2010s, Mego has continued to shape the toy and collectibles market, proving that classic toys never go out of style.

About Mego 2 :

Mego 2 represents the dynamic growth of Mego toys into the AI realm. It is the culmination of the creative juices of Mego's past, present and future - building upon Mego's legacy and infusing it with a focus on NextGen Tech Toys. Mego 2 embodies a commitment to interactive, imaginative, and socially enriching toys, delivering a new era of play that fuses tradition with innovation. Mego 2 exemplifies the boundless possibilities that technology offers in reshaping the world of toys and entertainment.

