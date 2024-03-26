MEGO TOYS' 2XL AI ROBOT FOR KIDS LAUNCHES ON AMAZON
26 Mar, 2024, 09:05 ET
NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mego, a name steeped in toy industry history, is set to introduce their groundbreaking creation - the 2XL Cobot (companion robot), My2XL | AI Robot for Kids, which elevates interactive family fun to unprecedented heights. The 2XL will be available for purchase on Amazon starting March 25, 2024 (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CTR11TFL?ref=myi_title_dp). The 2XL is being introduced by Mego2, an evolution of Mego Toys, representing the dynamic growth of the company into the AI realm.
The 2XL Cobot boasts the following features:
About Mego:
Established in 1954, Mego has been a pioneer in the world of toys, revolutionizing playtime with its iconic 8-inch action figures from beloved franchises such as Star Trek and Batman. After a successful reboot in the 2010s, Mego has continued to shape the toy and collectibles market, proving that classic toys never go out of style.
About Mego 2:
Mego 2 represents the dynamic growth of Mego toys into the AI realm. It is the culmination of the creative juices of Mego's past, present and future - building upon Mego's legacy and infusing it with a focus on NextGen Tech Toys. Mego 2 embodies a commitment to interactive, imaginative, and socially enriching toys, delivering a new era of play that fuses tradition with innovation. Mego 2 exemplifies the boundless possibilities that technology offers in reshaping the world of toys and entertainment.
