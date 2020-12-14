Mehrzad Ferdows Explains the Effect of Organizational Trust on Organizational Citizenship Behavior

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mehrzad Ferdows held a workshop on organizational trust and organizational citizenship behavior. Mehrzad Ferdows said in this workshop that citizenship behavior is the voluntary actions of employees that help promote effective performance.

Mehrzad Manuel Ferdows is an Industrial Engineering graduate from the University of Southern California in the United States and a leading Entrepreneur, advisor and investor, described the concept of organizational citizenship in his workshop.

Mehrzad Ferdows stated that "Manpower is the most important knowledge capital of any organization. Organizations need to implement and use this very important and vital force for more productivity and development, and to strengthen the creativity and motivation of employees, they have no choice but to pay attention to their opinions and ideas, or create ways to address their concerns."

Mehrzad Ferdows stipulated that under conditions of complexity and uncertainty, effective cooperation could only be maintained if communications were clear and that this would happen when mutual trust and confidence is developed. "Confidence will lead to loyalty, and the loyal workforce is willing to go beyond the duties set out in its job description and be an important factor in the effectiveness of the organization," Ferdows, Mehrzad Manuel said during his workshop.

Mehrzad Ferdows added that in an age of dynamism and complexity, most managers want employees to work beyond their job description duties, go beyond expectations, and voluntarily engage in behaviors that are not part of their official job duties. "In general, those job behaviors of employees that have a great impact on the practical effectiveness of the organization has attracted the attention of many researchers and managers. In the past, researchers have looked at the relationship between employee behaviors and organizational effectiveness in their studies by examining the relationship between employee behaviors and organizational effectiveness. For almost two decades, researchers have distinguished between in-role performance and extra-role performance." mentioned Mehrzad Manuel Ferdows.

Regarding organizational citizenship, Mehrzad Ferdows stated that the behavior of the organizational citizen is known with characteristics such as conscientiousness, altruism, citizen virtue, chivalry, and respect, which can, according to the changing conditions and requirements of the current environment, organizations in order to achieve desirability.

Mehrzad Ferdows reiterated that citizenship behavior is the voluntary actions of employees that help a lot in promoting effective performance. "Satisfaction with intra-organizational relationships enables the organization to operate effectively and is a strong predictor of organizational outcomes such as job performance and citizenship behavior. Citizenship behavior goes beyond the job duties that are necessary for the effectiveness of the organization's activities and the achievement of the organization's goals." said Mehrzad Manuel Ferdows.

Mehrzad Ferdows describes the effect of trust on organizational behavior

During his speech, Mehrzad Ferdows continued on the importance of trust in the success of the company.

"Employees who perceive to be treated fairly are more likely to participate in social activities that benefit the organization and volunteer for extra work activities. The existence of trust in the organization holds them together and enables them to trust each other and act openly. People who trust their co-workers and feel a deep bond with them are more considerate of their co-workers and their work and help them do their jobs better. In addition, organizational trust creates a sense of justice, attention, and support of employees among employees and employees are confident that the organization does not act opportunistically in dealing with them; Also in this situation, employees believe that the organization cares about them and is sensitive to their issues." He added.

At the end of his workshop, Mehrzad Ferdows concluded these employees are likely to be able to work overtime if necessary, have a high work conscience, complain less about working conditions, and take steps to improve the organization's image in the community if only they trust their organization, colleagues and managers, and consider the organization as their supporter and not consider themselves separate from the organization.

