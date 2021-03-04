Mehrzad Ferdows's Speech on "Leadership in Change": How to Prepare Every Individual in Your Organization to Embrace Change

DUBAI, UAE, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mehrzad Ferdows started with: "In modern times leadership approaches to change management in companies have been a significant issue among leaders and company executives. It is argued that if organizations do not manage change, there would be possibilities that the modern business world would manage to change them. The dominant issue in change management is not what to change but how to change and how to manage and lead members of your organization for future transformations. In change management, leaders' first point of the argument is the individuals. People have always resisted change psychologically and physiologically. However, they do not resist as a general rule, they resist recognizing the importance of change and the extent to which provisional changes would make them more skilled members of the organization. To a leader, this psychological aspect of change could be discussed as the most disruptive aspect of managing change. Keeping the psychological aspect of change management in mind, leaders play a prominent role to make employees embrace change."

Mehrzad Ferdows

"One of the most consequential changes in the modern world is in the area of digitalization in change management. Discussing key areas of change management with respect to digitalization, "digital transformation" might be seen as the most important and troublesome change to happen in organizations. Data and analytics are at the heart of digital transformation strategies which leads organizations to take advantage of the data to remain on the top list. Other areas include digital talent and digital leadership. In this era, implementing an effective digital strategy is essential to the companies not only to thrive but to survive." He continued.

Some techniques to motivate individuals to long for the change despite great deals of hindrance and individuals' resistance:

Mehrzad Manuel Ferdows reiterated on the importance of motivation to embrace change and said; "One of the principal facts is that humans are unique in their nature, moreover, changes are unique to each individual but according to years of research it could be argued that there are and there should be methods to make an impact on people in terms of individual transitions. Change management endows a regulated approach in order to support the individuals in your organization to make changes from their current states to future states.

There are many obstacles to change management including a lack of education in managing the reaction to change, people being slow to recognize change, lack of time and energy to do it right, and complexity of the changes. The latter needs to be looked upon more precisely in the sense that the changes we face in modern eras are occurring quicker and the patterns are more complex. These complexities in the changes patterns make the primary response inexpedient and as a result difficult to manage reactions. The question that arises here would be how leaders could motivate employees in terms of future changes the company is seeking. The first significant issue would be that if leaders ascertain that they are committed to the success of change as role models, then the employees would trust and do their best to make transformations. Being accountable and transparent is another key issue here. Leaders' commitment to change could be practiced by abolishing outdated systems, removing barriers, providing employees with decent learning opportunities, and to partner with stakeholders. Furthermore, it would be highly inspiring if leaders provide resources and support employees through change. Good leaders manage change by measuring progress and managing employees' resistance through communicating early and on a regular basis."

Mehrzad Ferdows's key highlights on the importance of common vision for change:

Another indispensable issue is that a common vision is needed on how your team and stakeholders work together in order to realize the change initiative. Confusions must be eliminated on how the team and stakeholders would adapt to the new circumstances. Should the changes be prioritized, any member of the organization set this vision ahead of all other tasks on their calendars.

The role of leadership in change management requires careful visions, strategies, and commitment. As discussed earlier, leaders need to be the change they would like to see in their employees within their organizations. They need to be open to new situations, communicate effectively, and hold themselves accountable.

