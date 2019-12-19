MEI Pharma Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, announced today that it has closed the underwritten public offering of 32,343,750 shares of its common stock, including 4,218,750 shares sold as a result of the exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, at $1.60 per share for total gross proceeds, before underwriting commissions and estimated expenses, of approximately $51,750,000.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with other available funds, to progress its clinical development programs, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Stifel and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York NY 10152, by telephone at 800-326-5897 or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com. An electronic copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering is also available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP) is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing potential new therapies for cancer. Our portfolio of drug candidates contains four clinical-stage assets, including one candidate in an ongoing global registration trial and another candidate in a Phase 2 clinical trial which may support an accelerated approval marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Each of our pipeline candidates leverages a different mechanism of action with the objective of developing therapeutic options that are: (1) differentiated, (2) address unmet medical needs and (3) deliver improved benefit to patients either as standalone treatments or in combination with other therapeutic options. For more information, please visit www.meipharma.com.

Under U.S. law, a new drug cannot be marketed until it has been investigated in clinical studies and approved by the FDA as being safe and effective for the intended use. Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should be aware that our actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our failure to successfully commercialize our product candidates; costs and delays in the development and/or FDA approval, or the failure to obtain such approval, of our product candidates; uncertainties or differences in interpretation in clinical trial results; our inability to maintain or enter into, and the risks resulting from our dependence upon, collaboration or contractual arrangements necessary for the development, manufacture, commercialization, marketing, sales and distribution of any products; competitive factors; our inability to protect our patents or proprietary rights and obtain necessary rights to third party patents and intellectual property to operate our business; our inability to operate our business without infringing the patents and proprietary rights of others; general economic conditions; the failure of any products to gain market acceptance; our inability to obtain any additional required financing; technological changes; government regulation; changes in industry practice; and one-time events. We do not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE MEI Pharma

Related Links

http://www.meipharma.com

