MEI Pharma Appoints Tina C. Beamon, J.D., as Chief Compliance Officer

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of Tina C. Beamon, J.D., as chief compliance officer, effective immediately. Ms. Beamon will be responsible for the enterprise-wide compliance programs that manage risks associated with core business activities.

"With her expert legal counsel and leadership, Tina strengthens our leadership team by bringing new knowledge and experience to guide MEI as we prepare for the potential commercialization of zandelisib, our lead drug candidate," said David M. Urso, J.D., chief operating officer and general counsel at MEI Pharma. "On behalf of our leadership team, I welcome Tina and look forward to working with her as we continue advancing our clinical pipeline and continue implementing pre-commercial strategies around zandelisib as a potential differentiated therapeutic for patients with B-cell malignancies."

Ms. Beamon joins MEI with over 20 years of legal and compliance experience across the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, in which she was instrumental in providing guidance in support of nine launches for new products and indications. Most recently, she served as chief compliance officer at Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. Prior to this, Ms. Beamon served as executive director of compliance and ethics at Alexion Pharmaceuticals and as senior counsel at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, where she supported the launch of their first commercial product in oncology. Ms. Beamon holds a bachelor's degree from University of Connecticut and received a J.D. degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

"I look forward to supporting MEI's legal and compliance functions as the company continues to evolve and build upon its clinical success. This is a very exciting time for the organization as we advance our pipeline, develop plans for commercialization, and establish a culture of compliance and integrity that will support our ability to make a meaningful impact in patient lives," said Ms. Beamon.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP) is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing potential new therapies for cancer. MEI Pharma's portfolio of drug candidates contains four clinical-stage assets, including zandelisib, currently in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial which may support accelerated approval applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Each of MEI Pharma's pipeline candidates leverages a different mechanism of action with the objective of developing therapeutic options that are: (1) differentiated, (2) address unmet medical needs and (3) deliver improved benefit to patients either as standalone treatments or in combination with other therapeutic options. For more information, please visit www.meipharma.com . Follow us on Twitter @MEI_Pharma and on LinkedIn .

Under U.S. law, a new drug cannot be marketed until it has been investigated in clinical studies and approved by the FDA as being safe and effective for the intended use. Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should be aware that our actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our failure to successfully commercialize our product candidates; costs and delays in the development and or FDA approval, or the failure to obtain such approval, of our product candidates; uncertainties or differences in interpretation in clinical trial results; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and individual companies, including on our counterparties, the supply chain, the execution of our clinical development programs, our access to financing and the allocation of government resources; our inability to maintain or enter into, and the risks resulting from our dependence upon, collaboration or contractual arrangements necessary for the development, manufacture, commercialization, marketing, sales and distribution of any products; competitive factors; our inability to protect our patents or proprietary rights and obtain necessary rights to third party patents and intellectual property to operate our business; our inability to operate our business without infringing the patents and proprietary rights of others; general economic conditions; the failure of any products to gain market acceptance; our inability to obtain any additional required financing; technological changes; government regulation; changes in industry practice; and one-time events. We do not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements.

