MEI Pharma Presents Clinical Data on ME-401 at the European Hematology Association Congress

"The data demonstrates that ME-401 achieved a 90% response rate across all patient groups treated and was generally well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities identified at any dose level," said Daniel P. Gold, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of MEI Pharma. "The full data from our ME-401 study is very encouraging and we expect to initiate a registration study for ME-401 this year for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory FL."

ME-401 is being evaluated in a Phase 1b dose escalation study in patients with relapsed or refractory FL, CLL and SLL. As of May 14, 2018, 46 patients were enrolled: 31 patients received monotherapy and 30 were evaluable for efficacy (12 patients at 60 mg, 12 patients at 120 mg and six patients at 180 mg). Based on the data, the Company determined that no further dose escalation was required. An expansion cohort of up to 30 patients with FL, CLL and SLL was added to further evaluate the safety and efficacy of ME-401 as a single agent at the 60 mg dose. An additional 15 patients are enrolled in the study arm evaluating ME-401 (60 mg) in combination with rituximab (marketed as Rituxan®) in patients with various B cell malignancies.

About ME-401

ME-401 is a next-generation selective oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase ("PI3K") delta. PI3K delta is often overexpressed in cancer cells and plays a key role in the proliferation and survival of hematologic cancer cells. ME-401 displays high selectivity for the PI3K delta isoform and is in a chemical class that is distinct from other PI3K delta inhibitors with a differentiated pharmaceutical profile including: long on target residence time, preferential cellular accumulation, large volume of distribution, and a 28-hour half-life suitable for once-daily oral administration. The pharmaceutical properties and clinical data generated to date for ME-401 support its potential as a single-agent therapy and the potential to be used in combination with existing or emerging therapies to treat multiple difficult-to-treat oncology indications.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP) is a San Diego-based pharmaceutical company focused on leveraging its extensive development and oncology expertise to identify and advance new therapies for cancer. The Company's portfolio of drug candidates includes pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is partnered with Helsinn Healthcare, SA. Pracinostat has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are unfit for intensive chemotherapy. Pracinostat is also being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with high and very high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) (NCT03151304). MEI Pharma's clinical development pipeline also includes ME-401, a highly differentiated oral PI3K delta inhibitor currently in a Phase 1b study in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma or CLL, and voruciclib, an oral, selective CDK inhibitor shown to suppress MCL1, a known mechanism of resistance to BCL2 inhibitors. The Company is also developing ME-344, a novel mitochondrial inhibitor currently in an investigator-initiated study in combination with bevacizumab evaluating patients with HER2-negative breast cancer. Pracinostat, ME-401, ME-344 and voruciclib are investigational agents and are not approved for use in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.meipharma.com.

