MEI Pharma to Host Investor and Analyst Event on October 4, 2019

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, today announced that it will host an investor and analyst event on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET in New York City, entitled "A New Chapter in PI3Kδ Inhibition to Treat B-cell Malignancies."

The agenda will include an in-depth review of the PI3K pathway, an overview of the B-cell malignancy treatment landscape, and an update on the MEI Pharma pipeline with a focus on ME-401, a differentiated inhibitor of PI3Kδ.

The event will also feature key opinion leaders in PI3K inhibition and the treatment of B-cell malignancies, including guest speakers:

Lewis C. Cantley , Ph.D.

Meyer Director of the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medical College, Professor of Cancer Biology in Medicine

Associate Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Medical Director, Memorial Sloan Kettering Bergen

Webcast Information

You can access the live webcast under the investor relations section of MEI's website on the "Events and Presentation" page at: www.meipharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for at least 30 days after the conclusion of the live event.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP) is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing potential new therapies for cancer. Our portfolio of drug candidates contains four clinical-stage assets, including one candidate in an ongoing global registration trial and another candidate in a Phase 2 clinical trial which may support an accelerated approval marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Each of our pipeline candidates leverages a different mechanism of action with the objective of developing therapeutic options that are: (1) differentiated, (2) address unmet medical needs and (3) deliver improved benefit to patients either as standalone treatments or in combination with other therapeutic options. For more information, please visit www.meipharma.com.

Under U.S. law, a new drug cannot be marketed until it has been investigated in clinical studies and approved by the FDA as being safe and effective for the intended use. Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should be aware that our actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our failure to successfully commercialize our product candidates; costs and delays in the development and/or FDA approval, or the failure to obtain such approval, of our product candidates; uncertainties or differences in interpretation in clinical trial results; our inability to maintain or enter into, and the risks resulting from our dependence upon, collaboration or contractual arrangements necessary for the development, manufacture, commercialization, marketing, sales and distribution of any products; competitive factors; our inability to protect our patents or proprietary rights and obtain necessary rights to third party patents and intellectual property to operate our business; our inability to operate our business without infringing the patents and proprietary rights of others; general economic conditions; the failure of any products to gain market acceptance; our inability to obtain any additional required financing; technological changes; government regulation; changes in industry practice; and one-time events. We do not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements.

