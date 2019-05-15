MEI Pharma to Present New Clinical Results on ME-401 and ME-344 Programs at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, today announced the publication of data abstracts related to two of MEI Pharma's clinical stage drug development programs to be presented at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting to be held May 31 to June 4, 2019 in Chicago. Study investigators will present updated results from the Phase 1b study evaluating ME-401 in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma and complete results from the investigator-initiated study of ME-344 in combination with Avastin® in patients with HER2-negative breast cancer.

The company also announced that an abstract on the PI3Kδ inhibitor ME-401 was selected for an oral presentation at the 15th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (15-ICML) to be held June 18-22 in Lugano, Switzerland. The abstract relates to updated data from the Phase 1b study evaluating ME-401 in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma, both as a monotherapy and in combination with rituximab.

"Data updates from our ME-401 program and our ME-344 programs at ASCO and ICML are the first of a series of notable catalysts for us heading into the second half of 2019," said Daniel P. Gold, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of MEI Pharma. "The ME-401 program continues to support an emerging potential best in class clinical profile and distinct therapeutic index, which we believe is uniquely amenable to combination treatments including with BTK inhibitors. In addition, mitochondrial inhibitor ME-344 continues to generate investigator support and interest for its novel MOA and combination potential with Avastin in breast cancer."

Poster Presentations at ASCO 2019

Title: Results of the PI3Kδ inhibitor ME-401 Alone or with Rituximab in Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

Date & Time (Poster Display): 6/3/2019, 8:00 -11:00 a.m. CDT

Date & Time (Poster Discussion): 6/3/2019 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CDT

Poster Discussion Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Abstract: 7512

Author: Andrew David Zelenetz, M.D., Ph.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Title: A Randomized Phase 0 Trial of the Mitochondrial Inhibitor ME-344 or Placebo Added to the Antiangiogenic (Aa) Bevacizumab in Early HER2-Negative Breast Cancer (E-HERNEBC)

Date & Time: 6/1/2019, 8:00 -11:00 a.m. CDT

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics and Tumor Biology (Nonimmuno)

Abstract: 3100

Author: Miguel Quintela-Fandino, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Clinical Research Program, Centro Nacional De Investigaciones Oncologicas, Madrid, Spain

Abstracts related to MEI poster presentations at ASCO 2019 may be found at: https://iplanner.asco.org/am2019/#/

Oral Presentation at 15-ICML 2019

Title: The PI3Kδ Inhibitor ME-401 ± Rituximab in Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Follicular Lymphoma (FL), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), and Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (SLL)

Date & Time: 6/22/2019, 8:30 -10:00 a.m. CEST

Oral Presentation Session: Session 11 -- New Drugs Combinations

Presenter: Andrew David Zelenetz, M.D., Ph.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP) is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing potential new therapies for cancer. Our portfolio of drug candidates contains four clinical-stage assets, including one candidate in an ongoing global registration trial and another candidate in a Phase 2 clinical trial which may support an accelerated approval marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Each of our pipeline candidates leverages a different mechanism of action with the objective of developing therapeutic options that are: (1) differentiated, (2) address unmet medical needs and (3) deliver improved benefit to patients either as standalone treatments or in combination with other therapeutic options. For more information, please visit www.meipharma.com.

Under U.S. law, a new drug cannot be marketed until it has been investigated in clinical studies and approved by the FDA as being safe and effective for the intended use. Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should be aware that our actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our failure to successfully commercialize our product candidates; costs and delays in the development and/or FDA approval, or the failure to obtain such approval, of our product candidates; uncertainties or differences in interpretation in clinical trial results; our inability to maintain or enter into, and the risks resulting from our dependence upon, collaboration or contractual arrangements necessary for the development, manufacture, commercialization, marketing, sales and distribution of any products; competitive factors; our inability to protect our patents or proprietary rights and obtain necessary rights to third party patents and intellectual property to operate our business; our inability to operate our business without infringing the patents and proprietary rights of others; general economic conditions; the failure of any products to gain market acceptance; our inability to obtain any additional required financing; technological changes; government regulation; changes in industry practice; and one-time events. We do not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements.

