MEI Ready and Willing Buys Able

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC ("MEI"), a portfolio company of Olympus Partners that provides rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating, and export packing services, announced today that it has acquired Able Machinery Movers ("Able"), based in Dallas.

Able Machinery Movers is a leading provider of turnkey machinery moving and rigging services through its five locations in Texas.  Founded in 1957, Able has built an industry-leading reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and professionalism, delivering highly technical and customized solutions for high-value, mission critical equipment.

The acquisition announcement was made by Doug Dayton, CEO of MEI: "We are thrilled to welcome Able to the MEI family. This accomplishment is a win-win for both companies, which share similar core values including a deep commitment to our customers, employees, and safety. This dynamic partnership further strengthens MEI's ability to deliver unparalleled services and solutions to our customers in Texas and across the country."

The acquisition bolsters MEI's operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio-Austin, and Houston markets. MEI also has operating locations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Virginia.

Ben Miller, CEO of Able Machinery Movers, commented: "We are proud to combine our company's abilities and experience with MEI and are excited to work alongside the MEI team to deliver our standard of excellence on a national scale. The combination of these two great companies will expand our collective resources and capabilities and ultimately create new opportunities for customers and employees."

Sam Greenberg, Principal at Olympus, added: "Well before finalizing our initial investment in MEI, we identified a partnership with Able as our top growth priority. We are thrilled to commit additional capital to fund the transaction. Both companies have achieved incredible growth in the state of Texas, and we are excited to see what these teams can accomplish together."

The Olympus team included Dave Cardenas, Sam Greenberg, George Swenson and Marty Durkin. Olympus was represented by James Faley and Kevin Stocks from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

ABOUT MEI RIGGING & CRATING, LLC

MEI Rigging & Crating, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, is a leading provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating, and export packing services across the nation. MEI has a growing team of over 1,200 employees in eighteen operating locations across 14 states: Arizona, California, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. With MEI's comprehensive footprint and expansive portfolio, MEI serves customers across the country. For more information, visit MEI's website at meiriggingcrating.com.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growth companies. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

