MEI Rigging & Crating Acquires Hanks Machinery Movers

HUTCHINS, Texas, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC ("MEI"), a leading provider of machinery moving, millwrighting, installation, crating and export packing services, announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Hanks Machinery Movers, Inc. ("Hanks"). Hanks is a provider of rigging and machinery moving services to commercial and industrial customers in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The addition of the Hanks facility will give MEI a third Dallas-Fort Worth location, bolstering MEI's strong presence in the market.

Since inception in 1969, Hanks has been committed to providing safe, tailored and professional rigging and warehousing services to its clients. Strategically located in Hutchins, Texas near the intersection of I-20 and I-45 South, Hanks is able to effectively serve its client base throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The announcement was made by Dan Cappello, the CEO and President of MEI – "We at MEI are proud to have Hanks join our team and add additional capacity and resources to deliver services to the Dallas-Fort Worth market. We see Hanks' professional approach and focus on safety as a great fit within our organization."

About MEI Rigging & Crating

MEI, a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital, is one of one of the largest U.S. providers of machinery moving, millwrighting, installation, crating and export packing services. MEI has a growing team of 300+ employees in 10 offices across the United States. For more information, visit MEI's website at www.meiriggingcrating.com/ or Hanks' website at https://www.hanksmachinerymovingandrigging.com/.

About Dorilton Capital Management

Dorilton Capital Management ("Dorilton") is a family equity office that provides long term, patient capital to lower middle market companies across a variety of industries. As a partner, Dorilton works with entrepreneurs on growth while preserving the legacy and culture of their companies. For more information, visit Dorilton's website at www.doriltoncapital.com/.

