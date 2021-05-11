MEI Rigging & Crating Acquires Houston Crating

HOUSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC ("MEI"), a leading provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, commercial storage, crating and export packing services, announced that it has acquired Houston Crating, Inc. ("HCI"). HCI, based in Houston, Texas, is a provider of crating and export packing services to the energy and logistics industries.

Ray Lubojasky founded HCI in 1994 and will be joining MEI focused on business development. After close, the HCI operations and team will be integrated into MEI's existing Houston facility.

The announcement was made by Dan Cappello, the CEO and President of MEI: "We are delighted to grow the MEI-Houston team and enhance our service offering through this combination. MEI and HCI have performed joint work on customer projects in the past, and we see HCI's professional approach and focus on safety as a great fit with our organization."

About MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC

MEI, a portfolio company of Dorilton, is one of the largest U.S. providers of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, commercial storage, crating and export packing services. MEI has a growing team of over 450 employees in 10 offices across the United States. For more information, visit MEI's website at www.meiriggingcrating.com/ or Houston Crating's website at www.houstoncrating.com.

About Dorilton

Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. By providing funding and expertise to drive growth, Dorilton helps its companies and its people achieve their full potential.

For media inquiries and relevant opportunities, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC