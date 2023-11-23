Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Pipeline Research Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights About 5+ Companies and 8+ Pipeline Drugs

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meibomian Gland Dysfunction - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 8+ pipeline drugs in Meibomian Gland Dysfunction pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



"Meibomian Gland Dysfunction- Pipeline Insight, 2023" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Meibomian Gland Dysfunction pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Meibomian Gland Dysfunction treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Meibomian Gland Dysfunction commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Meibomian Gland Dysfunction collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Meibomian Gland Dysfunction R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Meibomian Gland Dysfunction.



This segment of the Meibomian Gland Dysfunction report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



AZR-MD-001: Azura Ophthalmics



Azura's lead product candidate, AZR-MD-001, is a topical ointment that has been developed to yield properties ideal for ophthalmic use. The formulation is applied to the lower lid margin before bedtime. Azura is currently evaluating the safety, tolerability and effectiveness of AZR-MD-001, developed for ophthalmic use, in phase II/III trials in patients with MGD. AZR-MD-001 leverages SeS2 as the active ingredient.

SeS2 has a triple mechanism of action: it slows down keratin production; breaks down the bonds between abnormal keratin proteins; and increases the quantity of lipid produced by the Meibomian glands. If approved, AZR-MD-001 will be a first-in-class ophthalmic keratolytic for the treatment of lid margin diseases, starting with MGD and CLD.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Meibomian Gland Dysfunction drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Meibomian Gland Dysfunction. The companies which have their Meibomian Gland Dysfunction drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Azura Ophthalmics.

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Meibomian Gland Dysfunction therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Meibomian Gland Dysfunction drugs.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Meibomian Gland Dysfunction drugs?

How many Meibomian Gland Dysfunction drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Dysfunction?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Meibomian Gland Dysfunction therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Meibomian Gland Dysfunction and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Azura Ophthalmics

Santen Pharmaceutical

AZR-MD-001

Sirolimus ophthalmic

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral

Intramuscular

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule

Peptide

