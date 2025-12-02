Meibum Scientific Announces Industry Veteran Ryan S. Bleeks as Interim Chief Executive Officer

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meibum Scientific, commercial stage ophthalmic medical device company, today announced the appointment of Ryan S. Bleeks as Interim Chief Executive Officer to lead the commercialization of two innovative, flagship technologies: BlephEx and OptiVize.

Mr. Bleeks brings over two decades of ophthalmic expertise and recently led the definitive merger agreement with Ocuvex Therapeutics, Inc. as the CEO of Visiox Pharmaceuticals. He was also responsible for the successful acquisition of the U.S. license agreement for Omlonti®, from Santen Pharmaceuticals overseeing all phases of the deal from negotiation through integration. Mr. Bleeks brings a robust network of relationships throughout the ophthalmic community and a proven track record of aligning commercial teams to execute brand strategies that fuel revenue growth and long-term financial performance.

"Ryan's appointment brings deep expertise in the ophthalmic market and meaningful partnerships across the eye-care ecosystem, strengthening the company's commitment to patient-focused innovation," commented Meibum Scientific Founder, James Rynerson, M.D. "His experience strengthens our leadership team and ability to accelerate the commercialization of the medical device portfolio."

"I am excited about the opportunity to address biofilm-induced inflammation by leading Meibum Scientific to their next stage of growth," said Ryan Bleeks, Interim CEO for Meibum Scientific.

About BlephEx

BlephEx is an in-office microblepharoexfoliation procedure used by thousands of providers for more than a decade to remove accumulated lid-margin biofilm and restore a healthier ocular surface environment. This treatment remains the cornerstone of biofilm-focused eyelid hygiene.

About OptiVize

OptiVize is a next-generation intraglandular-vaporization and thermal expression platform designed to eliminate deeply embedded biofilm inside the meibomian glands. Combining electric-current biofilm vaporization with heated vibratory expression, OptiVize redefines what's possible in restoring gland function.

About Meibum Scientific

Meibum Scientific is dedicated to advancing the science of dry eye disease by focusing on what truly drives this chronic, progressive condition: persistent, biofilm-induced inflammation. Our mission is to translate breakthrough scientific insights into practical, clinic-ready technologies that empower eye care professionals to finally address the root cause of inflammatory dry eye. Learn more about Meibum Scientific at MeibumScientific and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Ryan Peterson

Vice President, Operations

[email protected]

858-848-4439

SOURCE Meibum Scientific