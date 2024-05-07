Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 9, 2024

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

YANGZHOU, China, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. ("MHUA" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MHUA), a reputable manufacturer and provider of Class I, II, and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 9, 2024.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on May 9, 2024. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Steven Xin Wang in real time.

Mr. Steven Xin Wang will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to [email protected] or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Steven Wang will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. will be presenting at 10:15 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1658202&tp_key=3a47c30b43&sti=mhua

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Meihua International Medical Technologies is a reputable manufacturer and provider of Class I, II and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China. The Company manufactures and sells Class I disposable medical devices, such as HDPE bottles for tablets and LDPE bottles for eye drops, throat strips, and anal bags, and Class II and III disposable medical devices, such as disposable identification bracelets, gynecological examination kits, inspection kits, surgical kits, medical brushes, medical dressing, medical catheters, uterine tissue suction tables, virus sampling tubes, disposable infusion pumps, electronic pumps and anesthesia puncture kits, among other products which are sold under Meihua's own brands and are also sourced and distributed from other manufacturers. The Company has received an international "CE" certification and ISO 13485 system certification and has also registered with the FDA (registration number: 3006554788) for over 20 Class I products. The Company has served hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions and medical equipment companies for more than 30 years, providing over 1,000 types of products for domestic sales, as well as over 120 products which are exported to more than 30 countries internationally across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

For more information, please visit www.meihuamed.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

IR Department

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86-0514-89800199

Christensen

Yang Song

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86-010-59001548

SOURCE Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.