Meihua International Medical Technologies Facilitates World's Second* 5G Remote Robot-Assisted Lobectomy

YANGZHOU, China, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. ("MHUA" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MHUA), a reputable manufacturer and provider of Class I, II and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China, today announced that its NT-2000 surgical path analysis system successfully supported the world's second* 5G remote robot-assisted lobectomy. This procedure, we believe the first of its kind in China's Yangzi Delta area, was performed on July 15, 2024, at Yangzhou University Affiliated Hospital by a team from Shanghai Chest Hospital.

"We are honored that our cutting-edge technology could assist the advanced 3D imaging for surgical mapping in this sophisticated procedure," said Mr. Yongjun Liu, Chairman of Meihua, "Despite a physical distance of over 200 kilometers between the surgical team and the patient, the operation was executed seamlessly in just one hour, thanks to 5G technology and the precision of the robotic surgical system. We believe that robot-assisted surgery has made significant strides due to its clinical effectiveness, low risk, and quick recovery times. We also believe that successful implementations improve the quality of medical services, allowing patients to access diverse, personalized, and high-quality healthcare locally. We anticipate that this innovation will not only ease the workload on medical staff but also address disparities in medical resource distribution across China. Moving forward, Meihua will continue in its efforts to innovate and enhance healthcare outcomes for patients."

The development of Meihua's robotic surgical systems is part of the Company's strategic initiatives to increase sales of high-end products and broaden its customer base. The Company has introduced new overseas technologies, including minimally invasive surgical robot systems, and established a dedicated research and development team focused on robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) systems. The Company believes its NT-2000 system's real-time monitoring and guidance capabilities enable precise targeting of surgical sites, improving the accuracy and success rates of operations. The RAS project is being developed in conjunction with the Hope City Medical Park in Hainan province, China. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.

* We believe this is the World's second 5G remote robot-assisted lobectomy, as reported by Yangzhou University Affiliated Hospital: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/HuApwLs3V8rRib1nSpUMXQ and Yangzhou Daily: http://news.yznews.com.cn/2024-07/27/content_7674119.htm.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Meihua International Medical Technologies is a reputable manufacturer and provider of Class I, II and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China. The Company manufactures and sells Class I disposable medical devices, such as HDPE bottles for tablets and LDPE bottles for eye drops, throat strips and anal bags, as well as Class II and III disposable medical devices, such as disposable identification bracelets, gynecological examination kits, inspection kits, surgical kits, medical brushes, medical dressing, medical catheters, uterine tissue suction tables, virus sampling tubes, disposable infusion pumps, electronic pumps and anesthesia puncture kits, among other products which are sold under Meihua's own brands and are also sourced and distributed from other manufacturers. The Company has received an international "CE" certification and ISO 13485 system certification and has also registered with the FDA (registration number: 3006554788) for more than 20 Class I products. The Company has served hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions and medical equipment companies for more than 30 years, providing over 1,000 types of products for domestic sales, as well as more than120 products which are exported to more than 30 countries internationally across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

