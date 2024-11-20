Meijer Aims to Provide Four Million Meals to Neighbors in Need this Thanksgiving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Meijer and its customers will help feed Midwest communities through its Simply Give hunger relief program during the week of Thanksgiving. From Nov. 24-30, Meijer will donate the equivalent of one meal to Simply Give food pantry partners when a customer's purchase includes any Meijer brand, Frederik's by Meijer, True Goodness by Meijer or Purple Cow food item.* This collective effort has resulted in 4 million meals being donated to Simply Give food pantry partners in each of the last two years – a target the retailer hopes to hit again this year.

"The holiday season is not only a time to gather with family and friends, but also to extend a hand to our neighbors in need," said Melissa Conway, Director of Community Partnerships & Giving at Meijer. "When each of us includes a Meijer brand item in our Thanksgiving meal, we're nourishing hope for communities across the Midwest."

Since 2008, the Simply Give program has been feeding hungry families in the communities Meijer serves, by stocking the shelves of hundreds of pantries each year. In 2024 alone, more than 450 food pantries participated in the Simply Give program. To date, the program has donated more than $90 million to pantries across the Midwest.

"At Meijer, we're committed to supporting our food pantry partners through the Simply Give program year-round, but especially this time of year, when communities are looking to do even more for those in need," said Ben Hamlin, Director of Own Brand Foods at Meijer. "With thousands of high-quality items across our brands, this special Simply Give Thanksgiving program creates a lasting impact for our customers and pantry partners."

Customers interested in doing even more to support food insecurity in their communities can also grab a $10 Simply Give donation card in-store or as an add-on to their online Meijer pickup and home delivery orders all year long. The cards are then converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry partner in the store's community.

*Exclusions include Meijer brand general merchandise, including drugs, pet, and consumables products, Fresh from Meijer, and Penny Smart items. One meal equates to 25 cents. Meal calculation is based on the approximate average cost of a meal from select food pantry partners across the Meijer footprint.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

