Meijer Announces 15 Percent Off Teacher Discount for Back-to-School Shopping

"We recognize that our teachers are faced with many uncertainties as they head into the 2020 school year, so our goal is to help them shop with confidence anytime they are comfortable," said Brandon Pasch, Director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer. "We know that flexibility is more important than ever and we hope that our annual summer-long 15 percent discount helps reduce their stress as they gather supplies for their classrooms and home offices."

According to a National Center of Education Statistics, Schools and Staffing Survey, 94 percent of public school teachers say they spend their own money on notebooks, pens and other supplies without reimbursement. Other experts have estimated the average teacher spends more than $500 out of their pockets each year.

The retailer expects more than 80,000 teachers across the Midwest will take advantage of the discount.

Items available for the discount range from spiral notebooks and schoolroom essentials like Crayola, Elmer's Glue, Sharpies and Post-It Notes to planners and journals, and memo boards. Teachers can also stack their mPerks Rewards with the 15 percent discount and take advantage of additional price drops on more than 300 items as part of the retailer's everyday back-to-school savings.

Teachers can get the discount, in the form of a paper coupon, by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk. The coupon can only be used for purchases made in-store and some restrictions apply. Teachers can take advantage of the coupon repeatedly by obtaining a new one any time they return to Meijer throughout the back-to-school shopping season.

