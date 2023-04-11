Meijer Announces May 16 as Opening Date for New Supercenters in Warren and Wooster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today that it will open two new 159,000-square-foot supercenters in Warren and Wooster, Ohio on May 16, increasing the retailer's store count to 52 in the state. The supercenter will feature all the products Meijer customers have come to expect, including grocery staples, fresh produce, bakery, meat, and deli, as well as a floral area and garden center.

Other departments will include pharmacy, pets, electronics, toys, sports, and apparel. Meijer Express gas stations adjacent to the new locations will open on April 20.

New Meijer stores in Ohio will open on May 16.

"We've been so grateful for the warm welcome from area residents so far, and we look forward to providing them another option close to home for groceries and other everyday needs," said Todd Anderson, Vice President of the Ohio Region for Meijer. "We know that value and convenience are key for our customers, and we look forward to being able to provide both here in Warren and Wooster."

There are still select job openings for the new Meijer supercenters. The hourly positions will be part- and full-time across a wide array of skill sets, but ideal candidates will possess a desire to develop as part of the Meijer team and provide exceptional customer service. Interested candidates can begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/stores, and searching the specific location. Details for hourly and full-time positions are outlined within the job postings.

Meijer opened its first store in Ohio in 1981 and has invested heavily in the state ever since. The retailer employs more than 11,000 team members statewide at stores and its distribution and manufacturing facilities in Tipp City.

More details regarding the new store will be confirmed prior to opening day.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 501 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer